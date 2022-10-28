Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Conklin leaves game before halftime with apparent foot injury
CLEVELAND − Browns right tackle Jack Conklin walked to the locker room alongside trainers during the final drive of the first half. Conklin was seen on the television broadcast pointing to his foot as he walked to the locker room with 20 seconds remaining in the half. He appeared to sustain the injury on the first play of the possession, when Jacoby Brissett hit Kareem Hunt for a 12-yard gain. ...
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury
Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
Lions' Brock Wright: Will not return
Wight is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Dolphins. Wright recorded one catch for six yards before having to exit the game. It's bad news for the 23-year-old, who is coming off a career-best effort last Sunday against the Cowboys. Rookie tight end James Mitchell will now potentially see extra opportunity behind T.J. Hockenson for the remainder of the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start
Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Not playing in London
Agnew (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London. Agnew wasn't able to manage anything more than limited participation in practice this week due to his injury, so he'll end up being sidelined for the second game in a row. While Agnew was out for the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Giants, Tim Jones stepped in as Jacksonville's No. 4 receiver but played just eight snaps on offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Lands on IR with knee injury
The Giants placed Bredeson (knee) on their injured reserve list Saturday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Bredeson will now be forced to miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered Week 7 at Jacksonville. Rookie third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu will likely step in as the Giants' starting left guard until Bredeson is ready to play again.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Signs with San Fran
San Francisco signed Snead off its practice squad Saturday. Snead continues to bounce back and forth between the 49ers' active roster and practice squad, but he's finally secured a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is questionable, so it's possible the veteran Snead sees a modest offensive role against the Rams on Sunday while playing behind Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.
CBS Sports
Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster
The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Back in the mix Sunday
Moss is active for Sunday night's game against the Packers. Moss was inactive for the Bills' Week 6 win over Kansas City, but he'll be in uniform versus Green Bay, along with fellow running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Taiwan Jones. In that context, Moss isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option given that he's logged limited touches in the last two contests he's suited up for.
Comments / 0