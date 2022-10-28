Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists. ...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
WATCH: Duke Clemens on Having Fun in UCLA's Offense, Gameday Routine
The Bruins' starting center gave some insight into what it's like blocking for Zach Charbonnet and watching him break off touchdown runs.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit
Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
