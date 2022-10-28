Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Organization holds first trunk or treat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather on Saturday did not stop families from getting some early trick-or-treating in. Unity of Springfield held its first-ever trunk or treat. The indoor event included live music, prizes, and treats. "I think kids get excited by the opportunity to dress up, to see...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Home hosts its Halloween trick-or-treat event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a busy weekend for trick-or-treaters. The Lincoln Home hosted its Halloween event for children ages 12 and under on Saturday. There were family-friendly activities and even a costume contest at the event. The area was packed with kids dressed up hoping to get...
foxillinois.com
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
wdbr.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
foxillinois.com
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm: IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services […]
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
foxillinois.com
CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
wmay.com
Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year
A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
channel1450.com
Rochester Wins Round One Over Effingham In Tale of Two Halves
Rochester and Effingham were tied at 14 with ten seconds left in the first half. The Rockets responded in a big way with a 45-14 win over the Flaming Hearts. Parker Gillespie caught three touchdown passes from Keeton Reiss who threw four and rushed for two. Zoe Cormier kicked a 34 yard field goal. Rochester will host Breese Central in Round Two.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
UPDATE: (7:30a) – Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in shooting outside Third Base Sports Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. Antwan A. Davis, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 600 block of East Keys. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Davis fired several shots toward Third...
foxillinois.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
