A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO