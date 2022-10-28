ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

foxillinois.com

Organization holds first trunk or treat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather on Saturday did not stop families from getting some early trick-or-treating in. Unity of Springfield held its first-ever trunk or treat. The indoor event included live music, prizes, and treats. "I think kids get excited by the opportunity to dress up, to see...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Lincoln Home hosts its Halloween trick-or-treat event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a busy weekend for trick-or-treaters. The Lincoln Home hosted its Halloween event for children ages 12 and under on Saturday. There were family-friendly activities and even a costume contest at the event. The area was packed with kids dressed up hoping to get...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area

Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Trick or Treat hours in Springfield

Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm: IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year

A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Rochester Wins Round One Over Effingham In Tale of Two Halves

Rochester and Effingham were tied at 14 with ten seconds left in the first half. The Rockets responded in a big way with a 45-14 win over the Flaming Hearts. Parker Gillespie caught three touchdown passes from Keeton Reiss who threw four and rushed for two. Zoe Cormier kicked a 34 yard field goal. Rochester will host Breese Central in Round Two.
ROCHESTER, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

UPDATE: (7:30a) – Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested in shooting outside Third Base Sports Bar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. Antwan A. Davis, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 600 block of East Keys. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Davis fired several shots toward Third...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

