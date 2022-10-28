On paper, it sounds like it could belong in a cult-favorite horror flick from the 90s: while stuck in detention and abandoned by their teacher, a group of teenagers wander about their eerily quiet high school after hours and get picked off one-by-one by a mysterious masked killer. It isn’t an underappreciated horror gem, though—it’s an episode of a sitcom. To me, Halloween specials are as integral a part of the season as horror films themselves. They’re a bit more low-key, more lighthearted, and they tended to be over in a neat, short thirty or so minutes. The Halloween episode is a work of art in itself, and practically every self-respecting sitcom has produced at least one (Community, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Freaks and Geeks have some of my personal favorites, along with the untouchable It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown). It’s ABC’s Boy Meets World, though, that unexpectedly put out the best Halloween episode ever filmed, with Season 5’s “And Then There Was Shawn."

