Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Comic Actor Leslie Jordan, 67, Killed in Hollywood Car Accident
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67. Jordan...
Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Collider
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Collider
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Collider
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
Collider
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund Cast in Thriller 'Desperation Road'
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play father and son in an upcoming thriller, Desperation Road, Variety has revealed. The film follows Russell Gaines (Hedlund), an ex-con who is trying to put his life back together. One of the people he turns to for help is his father Mitchell (Gibson). However, everything starts to change when Maben enters his life. The two eventually end up on the run, and learn that in order to survive, they need to start to trust each other.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
Mark Consuelos Cast as Presidential Candidate in ‘The Girls On the Bus’
Riverdale star Mark Consuelos has been cast in a recurring role in HBO Max’s political drama The Girls on the Bus, according to Deadline. The series will follow all the drama and political action that comes from a Presidential election in the US, from the perspective of the journalists covering it all. Consuelos is said to play one of the presidential hopefuls.
Collider
'Lucy' Spin-Off Series in the Works With Morgan Freeman in Talks to Return
Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson's 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept closely underwraps at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the $460 million-grossing movie. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are partnering to develop and produce the series, according to a report by Variety.
Collider
‘Boy Meets World’ Made the Greatest Halloween Episode Ever With a Slasher Parody
On paper, it sounds like it could belong in a cult-favorite horror flick from the 90s: while stuck in detention and abandoned by their teacher, a group of teenagers wander about their eerily quiet high school after hours and get picked off one-by-one by a mysterious masked killer. It isn’t an underappreciated horror gem, though—it’s an episode of a sitcom. To me, Halloween specials are as integral a part of the season as horror films themselves. They’re a bit more low-key, more lighthearted, and they tended to be over in a neat, short thirty or so minutes. The Halloween episode is a work of art in itself, and practically every self-respecting sitcom has produced at least one (Community, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Freaks and Geeks have some of my personal favorites, along with the untouchable It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown). It’s ABC’s Boy Meets World, though, that unexpectedly put out the best Halloween episode ever filmed, with Season 5’s “And Then There Was Shawn."
Collider
Whoopi Goldberg Explains How 'Till' and Her Involvement in the Film Evolved Over the Years
It may have taken longer than initially hoped, but Till is here and it’s hard to imagine a stronger movie about Mamie Till-Mobley’s determination to seek justice for her son, sparking significant change in the process. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till puts the focus on Danielle Deadwyler’s Mamie,...
Collider
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
Collider
Robert De Niro and Jack Huston Face Off in Tense 'Savage Salvation' Trailer
The official trailer for Salvage Salvation is finally here. The thriller action film includes everything from love, drugs, revenge, and Robert De Niro. The film is directed by Randall Emmett, and stars Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, and Migos member Quavo. De Niro...
Collider
'SNL': Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins to Scare You Stupid
Saturday Night Live brought rapper Jack Harlow on to do double duty on the sketch comedy show. Meaning he served as host and musical guest — he performed his songs "Lil Secret/First Class" and "State Fair" and clearly had a blast in each sketch he was featured in. In fact, he was the only one having fun on the Cellblock 666 ride. The Halloween episode was filled with tricks and treats, but this sketch was a big one for one reason and one reason only: David S. Pumpkins.
Collider
The Best Horror Movies on Peacock Right Now
There’s a popular saying that goes, “If you’re feeling lonely at night, switch on your TV, put on a horror film, grab a bag of popcorn, and you’ll no longer feel alone for the rest of the night.” Whether you are alone or with family and friends, horror flicks are the best pick to enjoy the thrills akin to a rollercoaster ride while munching down some home-cooked popcorn. There’s a reason why spooky films are a priority pick for early date nights amongst young lovers, as psychologically, these thrilling moments leave a lasting impression.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 31 - November 6
At long last, Happy Halloween! Earlier this month, Marvel took a scary risk that paid off immensely with Werewolf by Night, a Special Presentation shot in black and white that showcases a slew of exciting Marvel characters that have yet to hit the screen. The upcoming Disney+ special Director by Night examines Michael Giacchino’s detailed vision and how he brought it to life with immense care. Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo follows a woman experiencing a strange illness and the nanny who tries to care for her. Plus, check out some older horror movies coming to streamers.
Collider
Every Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.
Comments / 0