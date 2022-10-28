Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Bracket unveiled
The brackets for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic were unveiled on Sunday in Greeneville. The tournament attracts some of the top teams in the southeast, and this year's tournament will feature 20 teams from five state. The local teams include all of the Greene County schools, Greeneville and Elizabethton.
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
Johnson City Press
Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to victory, Region 1-6A crown
The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in...
David Crockett students pass restaurant manager certification exam
Fifteen students at David Crockett High School took and passed an exam often required of restaurant managers.
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday. Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. […]
Johnson City Press
Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City
Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee, is raising autism awareness in a creative way
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One county in our region is bringing awareness about autism to the community in a creative way. Washington County, Tennessee, Sheriff Keith Sexton, started an autism awareness campaign by including autism awareness messages on the community relations car. The department plans to display the...
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
wcyb.com
Trick-or-treating in downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Downtown Elizabethton merchant’s welcomed little ghosts and goblins this Halloween. Merchants, different civic clubs, and other organizations handed out candy throughout downtown Elizabethton. News Five spoke with parent, Annette Broad Bridge, who grew up in Elizabethton, moved to Sweden and is back in town...
wcyb.com
Church Hill man killed in crash
(WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 -Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost control, struck a boulder and overturned.
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Johnson City Press
New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL– Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while offering local events and an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
wcyb.com
Crews put out fire at vacant house in Kingsport, investigation underway
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house in Kingsport Monday morning, according to officials. The blaze was along North John B Dennis Highway. Multiple crews responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
Great Smoky Mountains Officials Close Section of Park Due to Ravenous Bears
If you’re heading into the Great Smoky Mountain’s National Park this weekend for some camping, it’s important to know that some sections have been closed. According to park officials, the closures result from hungry bears in the area. On Wednesday, officials announced that they would temporarily close...
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November. |. New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from...
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
