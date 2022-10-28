ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wcyb.com

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Bracket unveiled

The brackets for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic were unveiled on Sunday in Greeneville. The tournament attracts some of the top teams in the southeast, and this year's tournament will feature 20 teams from five state. The local teams include all of the Greene County schools, Greeneville and Elizabethton.
WJHL

Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
Johnson City Press

Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to victory, Region 1-6A crown

The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in...
WATE

Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
WJHL

AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday. Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. […]
Johnson City Press

Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City

Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
wcyb.com

Trick-or-treating in downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Downtown Elizabethton merchant’s welcomed little ghosts and goblins this Halloween. Merchants, different civic clubs, and other organizations handed out candy throughout downtown Elizabethton. News Five spoke with parent, Annette Broad Bridge, who grew up in Elizabethton, moved to Sweden and is back in town...
wcyb.com

Church Hill man killed in crash

(WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 -Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost control, struck a boulder and overturned.
Johnson City Press

New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL– Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while offering local events and an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November. |. New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from...
CBS News

Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
