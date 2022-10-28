ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood

Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Step in After South Dakota Hotel Owner’s Racist Rant

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel that banned Indigenous American customers earlier this year, allegedly violating their civil rights. The Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City is accused of refusing to allow Indigenous customers rent four rooms on two occasions in March. According to the lawsuit, hotel owner Connie Uhre sent an email to other property owners and managers that she did “not want to allow Natives on property. …The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them!” U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said restricting access to a hotel based on a person’s race is prohibited by federal law. “At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are called to ensure that individuals are treated equally at public accommodations in South Dakota. We are committed to protecting that fundamental right for Native Americans,” she said.Read it at Department of Justice
RAPID CITY, SD
MSNBC

EPA will investigate allegations of racist spending in Mississippi

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it's investigating Mississippi’s use of federal funds in the lead-up to a water crisis over the summer that left the state's capital city of Jackson without potable water for several weeks. According to NBC News:. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
