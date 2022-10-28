Read full article on original website
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Feds Step in After South Dakota Hotel Owner’s Racist Rant
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel that banned Indigenous American customers earlier this year, allegedly violating their civil rights. The Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City is accused of refusing to allow Indigenous customers rent four rooms on two occasions in March. According to the lawsuit, hotel owner Connie Uhre sent an email to other property owners and managers that she did “not want to allow Natives on property. …The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them!” U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said restricting access to a hotel based on a person’s race is prohibited by federal law. “At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are called to ensure that individuals are treated equally at public accommodations in South Dakota. We are committed to protecting that fundamental right for Native Americans,” she said.Read it at Department of Justice
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
thecentersquare.com
Texas pastors offer blistering rebuke of Newsom’s ad quoting Jesus to promote abortion
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors across the state are offering blistering rebukes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s billboard campaign in Texas quoting Jesus to promote abortion. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to the states, Texas’ Heartbeat bill became law Sept. 1....
Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'
Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules." Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to...
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
MSNBC
EPA will investigate allegations of racist spending in Mississippi
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it's investigating Mississippi’s use of federal funds in the lead-up to a water crisis over the summer that left the state's capital city of Jackson without potable water for several weeks. According to NBC News:. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
Tens of Thousands of Trans People Could Be Barred From Voting Against Anti-Trans Politicians
Thousands of transgender voters may have a hard time casting a ballot in next month’s elections—or won’t get to vote at all—which, in turn, could prevent many from voting for their own fate at a time when the Republican Party is ruthlessly pursuing anti-trans policies. “This...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
