ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Heinicke leads Washington Commanders to 17-16 comeback win over Colts

It’s something that seemed crazy to think about just a few weeks ago, but the Washington Commanders may just be playoff contenders. The team is now 4-4 having won its third straight game on Sunday, taking home a thrilling victory at the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. A two-minute drill to end the game saw a clutch performance by the entire offense, stealing the win with just 22 seconds to go.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Commanders face Colts with chance to get back to .500 mark

Don’t look now, but the Washington Commanders have a chance to move to .500 when they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 8 action. Washington is at 3-4, but enters the day still in fourth in the ultra-competitive NFC East. But back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers has Ron Rivera’s team with a bit of momentum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy