Chase Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing. The star RB for Illinois now has 1,208 rushing yards after collecting 149 more against Nebraska in Week 9. In addition to his total yardage, Brown has 36 runs of 10+ yards, the most in the nation for a Power 5 player. Brown also leads the Power 5 in yards after contact with 707 such yards.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO