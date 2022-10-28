Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football season ends with first-round playoff loss to Prairie Central
FAIRBURY – With a 57-12 loss to Prairie Central in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on Friday, the high school football careers of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team’s 15 seniors came to an end. Aiden Johnson, O’Quinn Gerdes, Ty Graham, Alex Jones, Peyton Hutchcraft,...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown leads nation, continues record-breaking pace for Illinois through Week 9
Chase Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing. The star RB for Illinois now has 1,208 rushing yards after collecting 149 more against Nebraska in Week 9. In addition to his total yardage, Brown has 36 runs of 10+ yards, the most in the nation for a Power 5 player. Brown also leads the Power 5 in yards after contact with 707 such yards.
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
WAND TV
Three men killed in Homer crash identified
HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
KRMG
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur The teacher got into a verbal confrontation with a student at Kankakee High School on Oct. 20. (NCD)
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
WSPY NEWS
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
WAND TV
Woman injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
WAND TV
Another man arrested in shooting of Bradley PD officers
BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) — Another person has been arrested in relation to the December shooting of two Bradley Police officers. Twenty-three-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee was arrested by the Illinois State Police on October 27 according to ISP. Counts included Unlawful Sale of a Firearm, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, and ten counts of Failure to Maintain Records of a Firearm Sale.
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
