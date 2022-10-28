ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL football season ends with first-round playoff loss to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY – With a 57-12 loss to Prairie Central in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on Friday, the high school football careers of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team’s 15 seniors came to an end. Aiden Johnson, O’Quinn Gerdes, Ty Graham, Alex Jones, Peyton Hutchcraft,...
FAIRBURY, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Danville car show honoring late student

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter.  But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
HOMER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Three men killed in Homer crash identified

HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
HOMER, IL
WCIA

I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
US105

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Woman injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Another man arrested in shooting of Bradley PD officers

BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) — Another person has been arrested in relation to the December shooting of two Bradley Police officers. Twenty-three-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee was arrested by the Illinois State Police on October 27 according to ISP. Counts included Unlawful Sale of a Firearm, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, and ten counts of Failure to Maintain Records of a Firearm Sale.
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL

