Chapel Hill, NC

ketk.com

Maye’s 5 TDs lead No. 21 North Carolina to 42-24 win vs Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns and Antoine Green had a career night with 180 yards receiving as No. 21 North Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24 on Saturday. UNC (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is 4-0 in league play...
247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll

Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Rematches abound for county teams in state playoffs

There’s a bunch of rematches for Alamance County teams in the high school football state playoffs based on brackets unveiled Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s a possibility of another in the second round. Western Alamance and Williams will meet in a first-round game...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday

The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
DURHAM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry enjoys trip

The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
GREENSBORO, NC

