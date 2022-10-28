Read full article on original website
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
ketk.com
Maye’s 5 TDs lead No. 21 North Carolina to 42-24 win vs Pitt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns and Antoine Green had a career night with 180 yards receiving as No. 21 North Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24 on Saturday. UNC (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is 4-0 in league play...
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
alamancenews.com
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
No. 5 Hillside stays perfect, claims conference title with 44-22 win over Southern Alamance
Graham, N.C. — No. 5 Hillside jumped out to a 30-point lead and never looked back as the Hornets defeated Southern Alamanace 44-22 on Friday in the regular-season finale to claim the DAC-VII conference title. Balanced and prolific on offense, Hillside recorded three of its six touchdowns through the...
East Forsyth (North Carolina) remains undefeated; dominates rival West Forsyth
KENNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles found the perfect ending to their perfect regular season, when they trounced arch-rival West Forsyth, 53-7. The Eagles overpowered the Titans in the first half to put the game out of reach by spreading the ball all over the field on Senior ...
NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10...
Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage
The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
alamancenews.com
Rematches abound for county teams in state playoffs
There’s a bunch of rematches for Alamance County teams in the high school football state playoffs based on brackets unveiled Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s a possibility of another in the second round. Western Alamance and Williams will meet in a first-round game...
dukebasketballreport.com
Blue Devils Duked It Out With Houston Saturday
The results from the Duke-Houston scrimmage are in and while Houston “won” 61-50, there are some important caveats. First, it’s a scrimmage and winning is not necessarily the goal. Second, Duke played without two likely starters as Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead sat out. So that aside,...
ncataggies.com
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
cbs17
2 injured after DWI suspect hits 3 cars, then flees in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured when a DWI suspect crashed into cars in three separate incidents in Chapel Hill Saturday night, police said. The incident was first reported just after 7 p.m. as a hit-and-run crash on Homestead Road near Seawell School Road, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
warrenrecord.com
Ministry enjoys trip
The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
ketk.com
Tyler Fire Department responding to fire at historic Ramey House, several roads blocked off
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler. Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:. “The...
