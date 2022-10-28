Read full article on original website
Mindy Kaling Transforms Into Her New Character ‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma For Halloween Ahead Of Show Premiere
Mindy Kaling, 43, got her fans ready for her upcoming HBO Max adult animated series, Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise character, Velma Dinkley, with her latest Halloween costume. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in the epic look, which included an orange sweater, maroon skirt, orange socks, and dark red boots, on Twitter. She also added black-framed glasses and had her hair, which went down just above her shoulders, styled with bangs over her forehead.
Details On Upcoming Television Features With Tales From The Territories & Surreal Life
– The newest episode of The Surreal Life featuring CJ Perry & Dennis Rodman will be broadcast this evening at 9PM EST. – Tomorrow’s Tales From The Territories will be available from Vice TV with an episode focused on Stampede Wrestling. The panel will feature contributions by Bret Hart, Abdullah the Bitcher, and others sharing stories regarding the Calgary territory during its heyday. You can see a video clip for the upcoming episode below.
The Top 10 Films From Four Legendary Directors
This one in particular comes from my buddies Paul and Wayne over at The Countdown Podcast where they were challenged to count down their top ten movies from four legendary directors: Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron. By all means, give that show of theirs a listen and see how their lists came out!
Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw
Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
411 Box Office Report: Black Adam Reigns Again With $27 Million
It was another week on top for Black Adam, as the DCEU film held on okay to top the box office. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film grossed $27.7 million this weekend, down 59% from last weekend’s $67 million opening. That drop is comparable to the 58% drop that Johnson’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had in August of 2019 and slightly higher than the 54% drop of Shazam!, the last post-pandemic DCEU film, in its second weekend.
