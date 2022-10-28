Miller Place (N.Y.) 2024 defenseman Madison Hall of Team 91 Lacrosse Girls has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Manhattan College. High school: Miller Place High School (Miller Place, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Defense. College committed to: Manhattan College. Club team: Team 91 Lacrosse Girls.

