Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?

It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks win over the New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their unbeaten run to four games after beating the New York Knicks 119-108 at home. The Bucks got contributions from multiple players, with the entire starting lineup scoring in double-digits. Giannis was having fun. Giannis Antetokounmpo made a pivotal contribution again, leading the team’s offense. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemns Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is not happy with his star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving has a well-established history as what might be described as “free thinking.” On Thursday, he added to that unique history when he took time to show support for a documentary film based on a controversial 2015 book. Irving sent out a tweet that seemed to back the Ronald Dalton, Jr. film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sports Betting 101: How to bet on UFC

People enthusiastically follow mixed martial arts (MMA), where fighters have a chance to display their skills and strength. Nowadays, fans of this sport mostly enjoy watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), in which modern warriors can fight for eternal glory. The UFC has the best fighters in the world under...

