TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Halloween Monday notes
7:04 AM Texter reports a crash on the eastbound bridge by 1st Ave S exit. After a rainy night, a showery and windy day is forecast, high in the 50s. -Watch out for standing water on the streets and bridges; we had one late-late-night report of it on the westbound bridge, especially on the exit to Admiral. If you encounter an especially bad spot, report it to SDOT at 206-386-1218.
TERMINAL 5 UPDATES: Stilll no shore-power use; newest estimate for south-berth completion
(T-5 construction photo from NWSA slide deck) Tomorrow, the Seattle and Tacoma port commissions meet together as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Their agenda includes the quarterly update on West Seattle’s Terminal 5, and agenda documents reveal two notable updates:. STILL NO SHORE POWER: As we reported...
West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, more Hallo-weekend events, and what else is up for your Sunday
Fall’s biggest festival is hours away. That tops the first part of our Sunday list – events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 am-5 pm, rain or shine, it’s the return of the full in-person festival including business trick-or-treating – look for merchants with black/orange balloons. The festival is closing streets in addition to the regular Farmers’ Market closure, so California is closed Oregon to Edmunds, and SW Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Key schedule points:
What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list
(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest) Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal...
CORONAVIRUS: More booster clinics scheduled in West Seattle
We’re continuing to get questions about opportunities to get the newest COVID booster shots. Here’s an announcement of three more, open to all:. -Vaccine offered: Pfizer Bivalent Booster 5-11 and 12+. -These clinics are open to the community. -All insurance is accepted. LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 5950 Delridge...
VIDEO: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022
11:50 AM: That’s the costume parade (led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band) that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:
VIDEO: West Seattle Monster Dash returns!
For the first time since 2019, a costumed crowd at Lincoln Park helped West Seattle Cooperative Preschools raise money via its Halloween-season tradition, the West Seattle Monster Dash. Above is our video of hundreds of runners/walkers starting the main “dash”; below, the children who signed up for the Kids’ Dash, split into two age groups:
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENES: Nightmare on 44th, Skeleton Theatre, costumed crew
‘NIGHTMARE ON 44TH’: David Williams sent the photo from his revived “Nightmare on 44th” animatronic front-yard show, 3800 block of 44th Ave SW until 9 pm, one of many attractions listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide. SKELETON THEATRE: West Seattle’s longest-running animatronic front-yard show has been...
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: A sight you don’t need to worry about
(Photos by David Hutchinson) From a distance, if you saw those dark protrusions offshore, you might have wondered if they were orcas. If you watched for a while and noticed they didn’t seem to be moving, you might fear something worse. Someone in fact called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday afternoon, worried what they were seeing was a dead whale. Nope – “a small group of California Sea Lions thermoregulating,” explains David Hutchinson of SSMMSN. Here’s a closer look:
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning
Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.
West Seattle Teal Pumpkin Project participants
We asked who’ll be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project by offering non-allergenic treats, and here’s who’s responded so far! If you’re in too and want to be on this list, please email us ASAP – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!. 19th/Austin: “We will have...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENE: Firefighters visit Our Lady of Guadalupe’s littlest learners
Just might be the most adorable Halloween scene of the day. Sent by Our Lady of Guadalupe School:. Firefighters from Station 37 paid a visit today to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Early Learning Center. Students and dalmatians (teachers) all enjoyed the visit on this festive Halloween day!. Station 37...
BIZNOTE: Massage Envy closes at Westwood Village
Thanks for the tip. A letter posted on the door confirms that Massage Envy has closed at Westwood Village, after 9 1/2 years; Saturday was its last day in operation. The letter from the local franchisee says in part, “Unfortunately, the pandemic and economic conditions have overcome us, and we have to close our doors permanently,” with their 10-year franchising agreement concluding. The letter advises clients who have memberships to expect a message from the parent company, and that their membership can be used for services at other Massage Envy locations.
SOCCER: Another big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls
Since the playoff victory we covered a week ago, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team lost a match, but got another chance in the Metro League playoffs, and turned that into a win today. WSHS beat Garfield 4-1 this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point....
