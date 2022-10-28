Read full article on original website
WLBT
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, October 31
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
WLBT
No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe.
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLBT
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
WLBT
Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WLBT
Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
WLBT
JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
WLBT
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
WLBT
Warren County shooting victim identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
WLBT
Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Vicksburg man. Michael Amos has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Former Baltimore police officer, assistant jail warden to serve as receiver of Hinds Co. Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Judge Carlton Reeves has tapped a receiver to take over operations of the Hinds County Detention Center and that he begins work on January 1. On Monday, Reeves handed down an order naming William France as receiver, saying he “is best suited” for the role.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: A quieter week ahead of us as temperatures rise back into the low 80s by Friday. Rain returns Friday going into the weekend.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!. Sunday, we could still see some rain chances following the front. But we are only talking about light rain on Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain in the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions across the area. Lows during the evening temps fall again to the mid to low 50s.
WLBT
Local non-profit works to address health disparities among African American men
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local non-profit organization is working to address health disparities among African American men. The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health (IAMH) held the first event in its “Choppin’ It Up Barbershop Series” in Jackson Sunday. It’s all part of an effort...
WLBT
Jackson mayor discusses plans to keep water running once governor’s emergency declaration expires
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba offered more details Monday about the city’s plans to keep its water plants running if a long-term operator isn’t in place when the state pulls out. “We may pursue standing up a temporary maintenance contract so we can maintain...
WLBT
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
