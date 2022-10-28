ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Monday, October 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Warren County shooting victim identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Vicksburg man. Michael Amos has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: A quieter week ahead of us as temperatures rise back into the low 80s by Friday. Rain returns Friday going into the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!. Sunday, we could still see some rain chances following the front. But we are only talking about light rain on Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday remain in the low 70s, with partly sunny conditions across the area. Lows during the evening temps fall again to the mid to low 50s.
JACKSON, MS

