Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for the public’s thoughts on the possibility of constructing a cellular communications tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The proposed project would help improve the area’s access to emergency communications, as well as providing fiber optic...
Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery. Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8. Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish...
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night. Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co. There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed...
United Way Teen Court partner spotlight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps connect children, individuals, and families to resources they need, but they can’t do it alone. United Way is fighting for the education, income stability and basic needs of every person within the community, through organizations like Teen Court. “We...
ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues our pre-election coverage with profiles from District Judge candidates who returned our emails and/or phone calls. Due to time and personnel constraints we were unable to interview all of the candidates in person but sent everyone the same profile questions for them to answer.
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday. The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids. Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while. Children’s pastor Kaylyn...
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween weekend. It’s the 10th year the Lawton church has hosted the event. Community members set up their trunks to pass out candy to kiddos dressed in costumes, from Spider-Man to Cinderella. Even...
Early morning fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials are investigating an overnight housefire. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly. […]
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
New Brunch Eatery Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
Lawton received some great and yummy news last week when it was announced that Viridian Coffee Co. would be bringing Hatch to town!. This is great news for Lawton because we will FINALLY have the perfect place to eat brunch. If you haven't had Hatch yet, then you need to stop by the next time you're in Oklahoma City or near Tulsa. Hatch currently has locations open in Automobile Alley and Chisholm Creek, along with a location up in Jenks.
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Wichita Falls Police investigate city’s latest homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment. Hughes […]
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old Terrier mix looking for her forever home. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 29.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
DPS ‘glitch’ results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
UPDATE: WFPD investigates fifteenth homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street. According to WF police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. for a deceased person. The officers found two people shot. One of the victims was deceased in […]
