Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
Washington Irving wins middle school football title
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome
Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win — even against the No. 7 team in the country — isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU — a contest that was even closer than the final score.
Tailgating, historic tours and talent highlight November edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It's Tailgate Time for November's edition of Clarksburg's First Friday. This month's community celebration will include opportunities to replicate tailgating at a fire pit and a Biergarten, or beer garden.
Taylor County, West Virginia's Buck Run Road to temporarily close
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buck Run Road, Taylor 34, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the same hours next Monday through Nov. 10, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The closure is for piling wall installation and culvert replacement at...
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
Christopher Todd Timmins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with cri…
Police investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting t…
One transported for minor injuries after single vehicle accident in Lumberport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported for minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Jones Run Road in Lumberport Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a roadside ditch.
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As they continue to strive to get owners to clean up their unkempt…
Harrison County Commission to consider agreement for acquisition of CSX-owned rail trail property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on a formal agreement for acquisition of land following negotiations to obtain rail trail property still owned by a railroad company. The commission will consider a formal agreement with CSX Transportation to acquire “all CSX...
Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner
WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
