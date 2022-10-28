Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
wufe967.com
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
actionnewsnow.com
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
krcrtv.com
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
krcrtv.com
Glenn County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected shooter
GLENN COUNTY, CALIF. — A man was shot in Glenn County last night, and the suspected shooter has yet to be caught. The shooting happened around 5:30 PM along the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99 West just outside of Willows. When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting in his car with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was quickly flown to a nearby hospital as officers surveyed the area for information on the suspect.
actionnewsnow.com
Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
actionnewsnow.com
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
krcrtv.com
Drug deal stopped, suspected dealer arrested at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A local man was arrested with fentanyl after a suspected drug deal was interrupted by police at Windchime Park on Wednesday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their TARGET Team was at Windchime Park readying campers in the area for Thursday's enforcement. While in...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman
CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
