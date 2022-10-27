ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Lamar Jackson shines as Ravens beat Tom Brady, struggling Buccaneers

By Fred Goodall
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-yard-old Brady finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots.

Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

The Ravens rushed for 233 yards, while Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes without an interception, including TD throws of 5 yards to Kenyon Drake and 10 yards to Isaiah Likely in the third quarter.

Baltimore scored on its first four possessions after halftime, with Justin Tucker booting a 30-yard field goal to make it 27-16 with a little over two minutes remaining.

Brady threw an 8-yard TD pass to Julio Jones with 49 seconds remaining, finishing 26 of 44 for 325 yards without an interception. He was sacked three times.

Leonard Fournette scored on a 1-yard run, and Mike Evans had six receptions for 123 yards for the Bucs.

Fournette’s TD was the first the Bucs have scored in the opening quarter this season. Brady spoke earlier in the week about how helpful it can be to play with a lead, however the offense did little to build on the early advantage after Ryan Succop’s 31-yard field goal made it 10-3.

The Ravens, meanwhile, wasted a couple opportunities take control early, settling for a 22-yard field goal after recovering a fumble at the Bucs 6 on a punt return and coming away with no points when Jackson threw incomplete into end zone on 4th-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 10 late in the second quarter.

Another chance to cut into their 10-3 deficit was thwarted when Justin Tucker’s 61-yard field goal attempt was deflected at the line as time expired in the half.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

