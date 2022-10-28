ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving relief within weeks, despite court challenge

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden predicted Thursday that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief -- which is currently on hold over a court challenge -- within weeks, projecting confidence that his administration will win the challenge.

"We're going to win that case. I think in the next two weeks you're going to see those checks going out," Biden told Nexstar's Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson.

The Biden administration started taking student debt forgiveness applications on October 14 and officials have said it could take weeks to process and grant relief.

Eligible borrowers won't be receiving actual checks. Instead, they will see up to a $20,000 reduction in their student debt balances.

The Department of Education has told borrowers who are eligible for automatic debt relief, without filing an application, not to expect the debt cancellation before November 14.

A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on the administration's student loan forgiveness program last week, which barred the government from canceling loans covered under the new policy while the court considers a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. The Biden administration is also facing lawsuits from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and conservative groups such as the Job Creators Network Foundation and the Cato Institute.

Biden's student loan forgiveness program, first announced in August, aims to deliver debt relief to millions of borrowers before federal student loan payments resume in January after a nearly three-year, pandemic-related pause.

The President made his comments during an interview with local TV station network Nexstar Media during his visit to Syracuse, New York, to tout a new deal on semiconductor manufacturing. With less than two weeks until the midterm elections Biden took questions on the economy, his message to voters, and the stalled student debt relief program.

Comments / 56

Sandpiper
3d ago

He said last week that he got the votes to pass it. He made an executive decision on this. Thats how dumb this guy is. Congress never even voted on this.

Reply
11
Hally Rusly
3d ago

I never graduated from my school and still have to pay off those loans from those years of going :( stuck working to pay that off. I accumulated interest of those years where I wasn't able to make payments. Once I finally made money, I was able to put 20k in but realized I wasn't even touching my balance. The interest keeps accumulating as I'm making payments :(

Reply(8)
8
Bob Matthews
2d ago

there he goes again, stealing fresh air away from honest people when he talks. trying to buy more votes. He's just Lying again.

Reply
7
