KUTV
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
KUTV
18-year-old woman shot in shoulder while sitting in back seat of car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder while sitting in the back seat of a car, according to police. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson with West Valley City said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 2675 South 3200 West.
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
KUTV
Woman shot in leg, taken to hospital after argument breaks out at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was injured during a shooting at an Ogden residence after an argument broke out during a Halloween party. Police responded to reports of shots fired near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. Lt. Cameron Stiver with Ogden Police Department said when...
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
KUTV
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
KUTV
60-year-old man killed in Millcreek while crossing street
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while walking outside of a crosswalk in Millcreek. Officers were dispatched to 3000 South Highland Drive around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. According to Melody Cutler with UPD, the driver allegedly hit the pedestrian,...
KUTV
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman in critical condition in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has sustained critical injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Police said the 74-year-old woman was hit in the area of 2135 South and 900 East at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday. Officers said 900 East...
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
Utah Teen Dies After She Was Hit by a Pickup Truck While Walking to School: 'The Light of Our Life'
Lilly Warren's loved ones expressed gratitude for hospital staff and first responders' "lifesaving care," which allowed her to "survive one more day" so they could say goodbye A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking to school. Lilly Warren, a high school senior at Springville High in Utah, was struck Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m., The Salt Lake Tribune reports. According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help pay medical bills, Warren "was resuscitated at the...
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Sandy road rage incident identified as loving father, husband
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
