Lilly Warren's loved ones expressed gratitude for hospital staff and first responders' "lifesaving care," which allowed her to "survive one more day" so they could say goodbye A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking to school. Lilly Warren, a high school senior at Springville High in Utah, was struck Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m., The Salt Lake Tribune reports. According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help pay medical bills, Warren "was resuscitated at the...

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO