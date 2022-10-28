ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

KUTV

Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

60-year-old man killed in Millcreek while crossing street

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while walking outside of a crosswalk in Millcreek. Officers were dispatched to 3000 South Highland Drive around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. According to Melody Cutler with UPD, the driver allegedly hit the pedestrian,...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
MIDVALE, UT
Utah Teen Dies After She Was Hit by a Pickup Truck While Walking to School: 'The Light of Our Life'

Lilly Warren's loved ones expressed gratitude for hospital staff and first responders' "lifesaving care," which allowed her to "survive one more day" so they could say goodbye A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking to school. Lilly Warren, a high school senior at Springville High in Utah, was struck Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m., The Salt Lake Tribune reports. According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help pay medical bills, Warren "was resuscitated at the...
SPRINGVILLE, UT

