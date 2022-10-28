LSU coach Brian Kelly began his weekly news conference wishing Alabama’s Nick Saban a happy birthday, hoping “maybe that’ll soften things up a little bit.” Not likely. LSU-Alabama has been serious business since Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa. It often pits two highly ranked, leading Southeastern Conference Western Division contenders, despite some slipups for the Tigers along the way. That’s true again of Saturday’s matchup in Tiger Stadium between the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 15 LSU. They're tied with Mississippi atop the SEC West standings.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO