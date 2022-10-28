Read full article on original website
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Picks, previews for every 2022 Group 3 girls soccer semifinal playoff matchup
Check out all you need to know about Tuesday’s Group 3 sectional semifinal round games as NJ Advance Media highlights the top playmakers and storylines, and picks a winner. Projected winners are selected in bold and italics.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B first-round recaps for Oct.31
Manny Lazor had two goals and two assists to lead seventh-seeded Eastern Christian to a 7-0 victory over 10th-seeded St. Mary of Rutherford in the first round of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in North Haledon. Michael Cook, Ruslan Gorter, Noah Chae, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Sebastiano Secades also contributed...
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Brent Romano, JP Candela, and Nicholas Turturro scored to lead top-seeded Howell to a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded New Brunswick in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Farmingdale. Romano got Howell (13-3-2) on the board in the first half off an assist from RJ Eckelman before...
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic scores 57 in victory over Curtis (NY) - HS football recap
Red Bank Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a five-point deficit to emphatically beat Curtis (NY), 57-36, in Red Bank. A Jekyll and Hyde performance saw a tight first half open up into a scoring-rout, seeing Red Bank Catholic (8-1) score 26 second half points, which included five of their six total rushing touchdowns.
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Girls Tennis: Every photo gallery from the 2022 fall campaign
We had our talented photographers at many matches and tournaments this fall providing stellar action shots and more all season long. And while we would have liked to get more pictures taken of players all around the state, take a look at every gallery that came in below from this past year for girls tennis.
Girls Tennis: NJIC’s Secaucus takes home Hudson County Tournament title
Twelve teams played in the Hudson County Tournament this month. The No. 8 seed, Secaucus, went on a Cinderella run to win it all as the Patriots defeated third-seeded Memorial, 3-2. At second doubles, Damaris Acomata and Hafsa Ahemed defeated Gisselle Gutierrez and Paola Rivas, 6-2, 6-2, Third singles Krrisha...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
