5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
Suspect who threw rock at Redding police vehicles arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vandalizing two police vehicles earlier this week in Redding, police say. On Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Sarah Brown went to the police department to retrieve her property. Officers said for unknown reasons, Brown threw a rock twice at the front windshield of...
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
Police officials give tips on how to keep you and your family safe this Halloween
REDDING, Calif. — As Halloween approaches, officials are giving tips on keeping you and your family safe this Halloween. The Redding Police Department released a list of tips to keep children safe this season, such as:. Always accompany your children when trick-or-treating. Teach your children to look both ways...
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
Redding fire crews stop vegetation fire along Hartnell Avenue
Redding Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small vegetation fire that came close to threatening homes earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive. Though there were some structures in the area, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.5 acres in size and prevented any homes from being damaged.
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run
Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
