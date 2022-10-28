ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump's most divisive candidates eye midterm victory

Former US president Donald Trump has inserted himself energetically into the midterm election campaign, endorsing more than 200 candidates in congressional and state-level level races. Then there's Trump-backed Ohio House candidate J.R. Majewski, whose claims to fame include a giant Trump mural on his lawn and a fledgling YouTube hip hop career. 
GEORGIA STATE
Attempted murder charge in 'politically motivated' attack on Pelosi husband

The man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was charged on Monday with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a public official, with the assault now described by a lead prosecutor as politically motivated. Federal authorities on Monday charged DePape, 42, with attempting to kidnap a US official and assaulting her family member over her actions in her job.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

