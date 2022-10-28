Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
WDAM-TV
Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call. A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.
Mississippi deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler, sent to hospital with ‘extensive’ injuries
A Mississippi deputy is in stable condition after being involved in a serious vehicle crash Sunday night. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. News outlets report that Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler...
WLOX
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department set to add 12 vehicles to its fleet
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as restrictions continue be lifted, the impact of COVID-19 lingers in the unexpected. Take the dozen new police vehicles for the Laurel Police Department that has been on order for the past year. The City of Laurel recently adopted its 2022-23 budget, and those cars...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
WDAM-TV
Man arrested on drug charge at checkpoint in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at a checkpoint Sunday afternoon. Perry County deputies were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint at a pumping station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies pulled over a man and seized approximately 6 grams of...
Human remains found near Mississippi military training center
Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police host 2nd Drug Take Back Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted its second drug takeback day Saturday for the Laurel community. Every year, the Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors a national drug take back day. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said there’s a need for days like this. “A lot of what...
One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night
A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
WLOX
Homicide Hurtzz annual program helps families of homicide victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence. “If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”. And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family. “I have two husbands...
WDAM-TV
LPD prepares for annual food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. The event will help raise money for the Good Samaritan Center and Soup Kitchen. It is also held in remembrance of the previous Laurel Police Chief, Tyrone Stewart. “We’re going to be...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
