Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
AZFamily
Accused wrong-way driver arrested after 3 GCU students die
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 9...
AZFamily
Halloween is one of the deadliest nights on the roads
It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage. Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
AZFamily
Alleged child molester extradited to Phoenix from Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of child sex crimes has been extradited back to Phoenix after being arrested in Mexico after years on the run. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Miguel Franco-Castañeda, is accused of molesting three children under the age of 15 between 2014 and 2015. In late September, he was extradited back into the U.S. from Mexico. Earlier this month, he was arraigned on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of touching a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.
AZFamily
Distemper outbreak closes Maricopa County east Valley animal shelter
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its...
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, who has not been identified, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot and arriving crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they’re actively looking for the suspect(s) but no other information has been released.
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale in Grayhawk neighborhood
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 39...
AZFamily
Dining Al Fresco: Chelsea's Kitchen in Phoenix
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
AZFamily
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
Comments / 0