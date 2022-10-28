Read full article on original website
Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
Cowboys Trade Rumors? Jerry Jones ‘Has The Itch’ - Fish Column
ARLINGTON - There is a science when it comes to drilling for oil. Jerry Jones knows that, and before he became a billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he was a multi-millionaire owner of a series of successes in the oil business. "But,'' Jones has often told me, "there is...
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed with second-best odds to land two running backs at trade deadline
There are about 24 hours remaining - give or take - until the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. Action is expected to pick up as teams make trades to position themselves for a Super Bowl run or the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to agree to a deal this season but it wouldn't be a surprise if the franchise kicks the tires on available edge rushers and running backs.
Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers ‘Big Hit’
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks on Trade Rumors: ‘That’s Internal’
HOUSTON -- Has Brandin Cooks played his final game for the Houston Texans?. Cooks took off on a deep pattern Sunday, hauling in a Davis Mills pass that set up a late touchdown pass to rookie running back Dameon Pierce with the outcome of the game already decided. The Texans'...
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost. Again. If losses to the Jets, Giants and Commanders were surprises, Sunday night’s 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills was as predictable as April showers, May flowers and first-round receivers in mock drafts. The Packers trailed 24-7 at halftime....
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Roquan Smith Deal Means Little Experience Left for Bears Defense
The Bears apparently decided they could play bad defense just as well without Roquan Smith as they did with him. On Monday, a day after one of his poorest games as a Chicago Bears player, Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson ‘Week to Week’ With a Calf Injury
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been one of the Vikings' best defensive players this season, is "week to week" with a right calf injury suffered against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to Kevin O'Connell. Tomlinson played 28 snaps before the fourth quarter injury, which knocked him out for the...
Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday
On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Saints ‘Young Guns’ Emerge at the Right Time
When the All-Pros and starters went down due to injury this season, the Saints "Young Guns" stepped in and were up for the challenge. In Week 8, several displayed their value in blanking the Raiders 24-0 before over 70,000 raucous Who Dats inside of Caesars Superdome. For New Orleans, its...
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb
On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Could the Bears Ship Anyone Else Out of Town?
Eddie Jackson better look out. Could he be next to be traded by the Bears after Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith have been dealt in less than a week?. There aren't many Bears left for Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade after Quinn, Smith and Khalil Mack all got shipped out in deals, but it probably would surprise no one if Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney or cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up in the rumor mill based on contract status before Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.
