Baltimore, MD

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup. Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ... Here's a look at the Bills inactives ... OT Spencer Brown. WR Isaiah Hodgins. DT...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb

On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors: Brandin Cooks of Texans Tied to Dallas; Jerry Jones’ ‘Itch’ - Live-Blog Tracker

OCT 31 BRANDIN COOKS TIES In our two recent conversations with Texans sources, the organization continues to downplay the idea of trading receiver Brandin Cooks. And there are prohibitive reasons for him moving, as 1) we believe Houston would ask for a second-round pick in exchange and 2) he's got an $18 million price tag locked in for 2023.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost. Again. If losses to the Jets, Giants and Commanders were surprises, Sunday night’s 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills was as predictable as April showers, May flowers and first-round receivers in mock drafts. The Packers trailed 24-7 at halftime....
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed with second-best odds to land two running backs at trade deadline

There are about 24 hours remaining - give or take - until the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. Action is expected to pick up as teams make trades to position themselves for a Super Bowl run or the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to agree to a deal this season but it wouldn't be a surprise if the franchise kicks the tires on available edge rushers and running backs.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Player Grades for Week 8’s 21-17 Win Over Jaguars

While the playoffs still seem out of reach, the Denver Broncos pulled off a much-needed win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The product wasn't perfect, but there were changes made by the Broncos' coaching staff that worked out for the better on the offensive side of the ball. As...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Roquan Smith Deal Means Little Experience Left for Bears Defense

The Bears apparently decided they could play bad defense just as well without Roquan Smith as they did with him. On Monday, a day after one of his poorest games as a Chicago Bears player, Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson ‘Week to Week’ With a Calf Injury

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been one of the Vikings' best defensive players this season, is "week to week" with a right calf injury suffered against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to Kevin O'Connell. Tomlinson played 28 snaps before the fourth quarter injury, which knocked him out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up

It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders

The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps

Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle

NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints ‘Young Guns’ Emerge at the Right Time

When the All-Pros and starters went down due to injury this season, the Saints "Young Guns" stepped in and were up for the challenge. In Week 8, several displayed their value in blanking the Raiders 24-0 before over 70,000 raucous Who Dats inside of Caesars Superdome. For New Orleans, its...
BUCKEYE, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans WR Brandin Cooks on Trade Rumors: ‘That’s Internal’

HOUSTON -- Has Brandin Cooks played his final game for the Houston Texans?. Cooks took off on a deep pattern Sunday, hauling in a Davis Mills pass that set up a late touchdown pass to rookie running back Dameon Pierce with the outcome of the game already decided. The Texans'...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys WR Trade Talk; What’s Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has been climbing a hill since being drafted. The 23-year-old was thought to be able to come straight in and make plays. That hasn’t happened. Having only appeared in three games and having just one reception for four yards, the jury is out...

