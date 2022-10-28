Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
KCRG.com
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8. KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to...
bleedingheartland.com
Senior GOP lawmaker misled elderly Iowan on early voting options
State Representative John Wills bragged in a recent Facebook post that he had reassured an elderly housebound voter, who was worried about getting an absentee ballot. The third-ranking Iowa House Republican told the story to show the "mantra that Republicans are trying to prevent people who don't think like us from voting is false."
cbs2iowa.com
Safety reminders for Halloween evening in eastern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Johnson County Sheriff's Office has tips for Halloween. If you're out participating in trick or treating tonight keep these tips in mind:. Wear light or reflective colors and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you. If you're driving, make...
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
Polk County Judge will decide the future of the fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill passed by the 2018 Iowa legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds has been blocked by a permanent injunction for several years. The bill originally was blocked by a temporary injunction in 2018, and then the permanent injunction in 2019. But with changes to how […]
ottumwaradio.com
Accused Teen to Request Suppression of Evidence
One of the teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher last year will make a court appearance this week. Willard Miller, 17, will appear in a Jefferson County court on Wednesday and request that evidence recovered from his home and cell phone be suppressed. Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale...
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
kiow.com
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
ourquadcities.com
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
nwestiowa.com
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in
REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
KCJJ
UI Law School grad appointed appeals court judge
A graduate from the University of Iowa College of Law has been named an appeals court judge. That announcement came earlier this week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, currently serves as an Assistant...
951thebull.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Murphy’s Law: Iowa nice backs Cade
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, a heartfelt thank you after a tough October.
KCRG.com
University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night. The event featured Evie West, a pro-life advocate. Camyrn Kelter, a student and organizer of the protest, said the protest wasn’t about the speaker specifically,...
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
Comments / 1