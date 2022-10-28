ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

iowapublicradio.org

Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Senior GOP lawmaker misled elderly Iowan on early voting options

State Representative John Wills bragged in a recent Facebook post that he had reassured an elderly housebound voter, who was worried about getting an absentee ballot. The third-ranking Iowa House Republican told the story to show the "mantra that Republicans are trying to prevent people who don't think like us from voting is false."
cbs2iowa.com

Safety reminders for Halloween evening in eastern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Johnson County Sheriff's Office has tips for Halloween. If you're out participating in trick or treating tonight keep these tips in mind:. Wear light or reflective colors and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you. If you're driving, make...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’

The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Accused Teen to Request Suppression of Evidence

One of the teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher last year will make a court appearance this week. Willard Miller, 17, will appear in a Jefferson County court on Wednesday and request that evidence recovered from his home and cell phone be suppressed. Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kiow.com

Missing Iowa Persons List Published

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor

Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
BLUE GRASS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in

REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA
KCJJ

UI Law School grad appointed appeals court judge

A graduate from the University of Iowa College of Law has been named an appeals court judge. That announcement came earlier this week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, currently serves as an Assistant...
IOWA STATE
951thebull.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night. The event featured Evie West, a pro-life advocate. Camyrn Kelter, a student and organizer of the protest, said the protest wasn’t about the speaker specifically,...
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?

Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
IOWA STATE

