Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: What it is, how to participate
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
Advocates say Macon's homeless often refuse help due to mental health issues, personal choice
MACON, Ga. — It can sometimes feel like as Macon-Bibb County leaders remove one homeless camp, another replaces it. We told you about a new tent camp that's popped up at Macon’s Historic Rose Hill Cemetery. That comes after the county cleaned up camps off of Spring Street...
Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management
MACON, Ga. — A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a...
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
'Negative impact on our board': Macon Water Authority chairman calls for investigation into board members
MACON, Ga. — For the second time this week, the Macon Water Authority looks to be in hot water. Chairman Sam Hart says he'll ask Macon D.A. Anita Howard and Chief Judge Howard Simms for help in an investigation. He says four board members may have violated state open meetings laws.
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
'We're hoping there's no layoffs': McRae-Helena prepares for economic hit once private prison closes
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A private prison in McRae-Helena is closing in 30 days, leaving hundreds looking for new jobs. Officials say the closing could be a huge economic loss for Telfair County. As of Monday, the future of this prison remains uncertain. The answer to where it's prisoners will...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
'It just bring tears to your eyes': Dublin Civitan Club builds ramps for those disabled
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Civitan Club has worked to help the community for more than 65 years. One way they do that is by hosting the Dublin fair. But of course all the money they raise helps children with special needs and people with disabilities. The Dublin Civitan...
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
'Weird how fear and fun go hand in hand": The science behind being scared
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Halloween is a fun holiday-- but of course there is a spooky side-- full of frights. But have you ever wondered what exactly happens when we get scared?. Dixie Curtis works hard to get that reaction from folks. She plays 'Helga Youngblood the Head Mistress' at Highway 11 Halls of Horror in Jones County.
Warner Robins military veteran invites others to join him in therapeutic art show
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Shaun Ripley says he began the process of enlisting in the Army at the age of 17. "In January of 1990, we deployed to Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm and Desert Shield," he recalled. "In August of 2008 to 2009, I deployed to Iraq." He...
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct
MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
