San Jose, CA

MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER

Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
SENATORS FORWARD DYLAN GAMBRELL HANDED MATCH PENALTY FOR ATTEMPT TO INJURE (VIDEO)

Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell had quite the season debut on Tuesday night. In the first period, he scored his first goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Then in the second period, he was ejected from the game for a dangerous hit on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak. Cernak was attempting to move the puck in his own zone when Gambrell swooped in with his elbow out, making contact with the Lightning blue liner's head.
TAMPA, FL
LEAFS FAN TAKES TO TWITTER, CALLING FOR DUBAS AND SHANAHAN'S JOBS IN VIRAL VIDEO

In today's installment of 'dudes who should probably get some Vitamin D,' we have Twitter user - davwain1. Who, in response to Kyle Dubas' grandmother, published a two-minute long video detailing why Dubas, Brendan Shanahan, and the like each deserve to be fired. Honestly, I am just glad to see...
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MATTHEW TKACHUK VOICES SUPPORT FOR MULLETT ARENA

Over the past week, the Arizona Coyotes franchise as well as their temporary home, the Mullett Arena, have taken plenty of shots. By no means does the building live up to NHL standards, as it seats only 5,000 people and doesn't have very many luxury suites. Due in large part...
ERIK KARLSSON SCORES FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK IN HUGE GAME VERSUS DUCKS

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is putting up career numbers to start the year at the ripe age of 32-years-old. Over the course of his first 11 games to start the season he had six goals and five assists, not bad for a player that has constantly been plagued with injuries over the past few seasons. Now, after his first career hat trick and four point game last night, the veteran defenseman is up to a whopping nine goals and six assists in just 12 games. Not only was it his first career hat trick, it was also the first one recorded by a defenseman in San Jose Sharks history. Video can be seen below.
SAN JOSE, CA
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY

The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL'S DOPS SLAPS ISLANDERS' CIZIKAS WITH FINE FOR GOALTENDING INTERFERENCE

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Islanders' forward Casey Cizikas has been fined the maximum allowable amount - under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement - for goaltender interference. Cizikas ran into Chicago's Alex Stalock, taking the goaltender out of the game to injury. The Islanders took this...
ELMONT, NY
NIKITA GUSEV GIVES UP ON HOPE OF RETURNING TO THE NHL

It looks like any hope Nikita Gusev had of returning to the NHL is gone. The 30-year-old had been holding off on signing a new deal in the hopes that an NHL team would bite. However, Sport-Express.ru is now reporting that Gusev has signed on with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he played last year and for four seasons before that until he joined the NHL.
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLL - COMPARING OT WINNERS...TREVOR ZEGRAS OVER TORONTO -VS- JACK EICHEL OVER WINNIPEG

We got a great slate of hockey on Sunday, really you couldn't have asked for a better set of games. The Devils pummeled the Blue Jackets, the Wild and the Blackhawks had a heated, back & forth game that ended in a shootout, the Coyotes gave the Rangers a contest, and it was all capped off by simultaneous overtime finishes.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ANNOUNCE KEY FORWARD UNDERGOES SURGERY, NO TIMETABLE FOR RETURN

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat underwent surgery to repair a groin issue and a timeline for his return is undetermined. Palat has 3 goals in 6 games for New Jersey, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt. The 2x Stanley Cup champion has already stood out as a leader for this Devils group; the NHL's third-youngest team (CBJ and BUF). Before ever playing a game for NJ, he earned the rank of alternate captain, joining Jack Hughes and captain Nico Hischier as the Devils' formal leadership group.
NEWARK, NJ
SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN

Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
SEATTLE, WA
CALGARY REPORTEDLY SEEKING EXTENSION FOR VETERAN FORWARD

According to Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the Calgary Flames are exploring a contract extension for Milan Lucic. The veteran is in his fourth season with the Flames. If you recall, Lucic was signed to a massive seven-year, $42 million contract by none other than former Oilers/Bruins GM, Peter Chiarelli. He is entering the last year of that deal, and the Flames clearly do not wish to see him go just yet.
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)

If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
BUFFALO, NY

