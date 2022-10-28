We're only 10 games into the 2022-23 season, but things have been far from good for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It isn't just that the Leafs are 4-4-2 over that span, it's that they've dropped games to teams that contenders should be easily beating and, in some cases, have had leads in those games only to end up losing them anyway. Sunday night was another bleak loss as Toronto gave up a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime, another team the Leafs should have beaten. Now, it seems the focus is shifting to GM Kyle Dubas to take the blame.

