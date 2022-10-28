Read full article on original website
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
POLL - COMPARING OT WINNERS...TREVOR ZEGRAS OVER TORONTO -VS- JACK EICHEL OVER WINNIPEG
We got a great slate of hockey on Sunday, really you couldn't have asked for a better set of games. The Devils pummeled the Blue Jackets, the Wild and the Blackhawks had a heated, back & forth game that ended in a shootout, the Coyotes gave the Rangers a contest, and it was all capped off by simultaneous overtime finishes.
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
NIKITA GUSEV GIVES UP ON HOPE OF RETURNING TO THE NHL
It looks like any hope Nikita Gusev had of returning to the NHL is gone. The 30-year-old had been holding off on signing a new deal in the hopes that an NHL team would bite. However, Sport-Express.ru is now reporting that Gusev has signed on with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he played last year and for four seasons before that until he joined the NHL.
SEAN COUTURIER UNDERGOES SECOND BACK SURGERY AFTER LATEST SETBACK, TIMELINE IS GRIM
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club's longest-tenured player, Sean Couturier, underwent yet another back surgery following a recent setback, shifting his timeline back even further. They estimate it could take 3-4 months before he is ready for action, which even seems optimistic, frankly. Not long ago, the Flyers...
KUCHEROV FINISHES BEAUTIFUL PLAY LATE IN THIRD PERIOD AGAINST SHARKS (VIDEO)
Just when it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks were headed to overtime, Nikita Kucherov played the role of 'hero', as he scored the game-winner with a minute remaining in the third period following a beautiful play from Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel. Point started the...
HAS JACK CAMPBELL ALREADY BEEN USURPED AS THE OILERS' STARTER?
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft has opted to start Stuart Skinner in the team's contest against the Calgary Flames tonight. On any given Saturday, this might not be news. But this is the Battle of Alberta, not just another game. Woodcroft has tapped Skinner to backstop his team, placing...
IGOR SHESTERKIN GETS CLIPPED BY A STARS' PLAYER AND FALLS HARD (VIDEO)
Ty Dellandrea was skating by the NY Rangers' goal crease when his skate clipped the leg of Igor Shesterkin and sent the Blueshirts' prized tender to the ice. The immediate concern - his head snapping back and hitting the ice - was assuaged fairly quickly, but Shesterkin was visibly in some discomfort.
RADULOV GOES ON THE DEFENSIVE AFTER BEING PULLED FROM LINEUP AND RUMOURS OF A RIFT WITHIN TEAM
Former NHLer Alexander Radulov has decided to speak out following a large dose of internet rumours after he was made a healthy scratch right before a game recently despite being his team's best scorer. Radulov was pulled from the lineup of Ak Bars Kazan just minutes before the game was supposed to start late last week, causing an explosion of rumours on the internet. One of them spoke about an apparent rift between Radulov and Ak Bars head coach Oleg Znarok. This is something Radulov denies.
DEVILS PLACE ONDREJ PALAT ON IR, RECALL LEADING SCORER FROM AHL
The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat has been placed on injured-reserve with a lower-body injury. Palat hasn't played for the Devils since their 6-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals. In a corresponding transaction, the Devils recalled forward Andreas Johnsson from the Utica Comets, where he leads...
BLACKHAWKS DEFENCEMAN SETH JONES OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Blackhawks are set to be without their star defenceman Seth Jones for the next little while. On Sunday, Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson told reporters that Jones will not play in tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild and will be out for the next three-to-four weeks with a thumb injury.
PETER DEBOER IS FURIOUS AFTER OFFICIALS MISS BLATANT ELBOW ON MASON MARCHMENT (VIDEO)
During their shutout over Washington the other night, Dmitry Orlov got away with a clear-cut elbow to the face of Mason Marchment. Somehow, the officials missed it, but that didn't make it any less egregious. Considering Michael Rasmussen was suspended two games for high-sticking, one might think that these shots...
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD DAVID DESHARNAIS REPORTEDLY SET TO RETIRE AT THE END OF THE SEASON
It appears that the career of former Montreal Canadiens forward David Desharnais is coming to a close at the end of the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Freiburger Nachrichten, a Swiss-based media outlet, HC Fribourg-Gotteron Head Coach Christian Dube said that Desharnais is likely headed towards retirement at the conclusion of the current season.
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
FOCUS SHIFTS TO KYLE DUBAS FOLLOWING ANOTHER BLOWN LEAD THAT ENDS IN A LOSS FOR THE MAPLE LEAFS
We're only 10 games into the 2022-23 season, but things have been far from good for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It isn't just that the Leafs are 4-4-2 over that span, it's that they've dropped games to teams that contenders should be easily beating and, in some cases, have had leads in those games only to end up losing them anyway. Sunday night was another bleak loss as Toronto gave up a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime, another team the Leafs should have beaten. Now, it seems the focus is shifting to GM Kyle Dubas to take the blame.
ALEXANDER RADULOV RELEGATED TO RESERVE UNIT AFTER SERIES OF ALTERCATIONS WITH TEAMMATES
Alex Radulov's most recent stint in the NHL was entertaining and quite fruitful for the Russian forward. In 370 games since 2016, Radulov scored 266 points for the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars. After his last season went off the rails, he is back in Russia playing for Ak Bars Kazan.
STARS BRING IN SURPRISE GUEST TO READ OFF STARTING LINEUP (VIDEO)
The Dallas Stars had a special guest to read off the starting lineup before Saturday's game versus the New York Rangers. That special guest was former Stars captain and legend Derian Hatcher. He captained the team to a Stanley Cup in 1999 and became the first American-born captain to do so. Hatcher tallied 331 points in 1045 games in the NHL, but was more known for his physical side, recording 1581 penalty minutes across his career. Video of Hatcher hyping up the team can be seen below.
JIM RUTHERFORD CALLS OUT HIS PLAYERS AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY GOT THE MESSAGE
The Vancouver Canucks' record-setting start - not the good kind - has been cause for major reflection up and down the organization. We have heard it all. They had a bad camp. They are banged up. They are getting bad bounces. You name it, odds are we've heard it out of Vancouver so far this season. As unfortunate as their situation has gotten at times, the bottom-line is they need wins.
FREDERICK GAUDREAU GETS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED BY BLACKHAWKS' KATCHOUK (VIDEO)
Boris Katchouk just freight-trained Freddy Gaudreau. With a full head of steam, the Blackhawks forward lined up Gaudreau and nearly put him through the wall. I can't believe the Wild pivot just got up from this one. Gaudreau stayed in the game and hasn't missed a shift. Pretty incredible. Meanwhile,...
