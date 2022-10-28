ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
markerzone.com

DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY

The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

POLL - COMPARING OT WINNERS...TREVOR ZEGRAS OVER TORONTO -VS- JACK EICHEL OVER WINNIPEG

We got a great slate of hockey on Sunday, really you couldn't have asked for a better set of games. The Devils pummeled the Blue Jackets, the Wild and the Blackhawks had a heated, back & forth game that ended in a shootout, the Coyotes gave the Rangers a contest, and it was all capped off by simultaneous overtime finishes.
markerzone.com

MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER

Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
markerzone.com

NIKITA GUSEV GIVES UP ON HOPE OF RETURNING TO THE NHL

It looks like any hope Nikita Gusev had of returning to the NHL is gone. The 30-year-old had been holding off on signing a new deal in the hopes that an NHL team would bite. However, Sport-Express.ru is now reporting that Gusev has signed on with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he played last year and for four seasons before that until he joined the NHL.
NEW JERSEY STATE
markerzone.com

HAS JACK CAMPBELL ALREADY BEEN USURPED AS THE OILERS' STARTER?

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft has opted to start Stuart Skinner in the team's contest against the Calgary Flames tonight. On any given Saturday, this might not be news. But this is the Battle of Alberta, not just another game. Woodcroft has tapped Skinner to backstop his team, placing...
markerzone.com

IGOR SHESTERKIN GETS CLIPPED BY A STARS' PLAYER AND FALLS HARD (VIDEO)

Ty Dellandrea was skating by the NY Rangers' goal crease when his skate clipped the leg of Igor Shesterkin and sent the Blueshirts' prized tender to the ice. The immediate concern - his head snapping back and hitting the ice - was assuaged fairly quickly, but Shesterkin was visibly in some discomfort.
markerzone.com

RADULOV GOES ON THE DEFENSIVE AFTER BEING PULLED FROM LINEUP AND RUMOURS OF A RIFT WITHIN TEAM

Former NHLer Alexander Radulov has decided to speak out following a large dose of internet rumours after he was made a healthy scratch right before a game recently despite being his team's best scorer. Radulov was pulled from the lineup of Ak Bars Kazan just minutes before the game was supposed to start late last week, causing an explosion of rumours on the internet. One of them spoke about an apparent rift between Radulov and Ak Bars head coach Oleg Znarok. This is something Radulov denies.
markerzone.com

DEVILS PLACE ONDREJ PALAT ON IR, RECALL LEADING SCORER FROM AHL

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat has been placed on injured-reserve with a lower-body injury. Palat hasn't played for the Devils since their 6-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals. In a corresponding transaction, the Devils recalled forward Andreas Johnsson from the Utica Comets, where he leads...
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD DAVID DESHARNAIS REPORTEDLY SET TO RETIRE AT THE END OF THE SEASON

It appears that the career of former Montreal Canadiens forward David Desharnais is coming to a close at the end of the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Freiburger Nachrichten, a Swiss-based media outlet, HC Fribourg-Gotteron Head Coach Christian Dube said that Desharnais is likely headed towards retirement at the conclusion of the current season.
markerzone.com

RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FOCUS SHIFTS TO KYLE DUBAS FOLLOWING ANOTHER BLOWN LEAD THAT ENDS IN A LOSS FOR THE MAPLE LEAFS

We're only 10 games into the 2022-23 season, but things have been far from good for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It isn't just that the Leafs are 4-4-2 over that span, it's that they've dropped games to teams that contenders should be easily beating and, in some cases, have had leads in those games only to end up losing them anyway. Sunday night was another bleak loss as Toronto gave up a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime, another team the Leafs should have beaten. Now, it seems the focus is shifting to GM Kyle Dubas to take the blame.
markerzone.com

STARS BRING IN SURPRISE GUEST TO READ OFF STARTING LINEUP (VIDEO)

The Dallas Stars had a special guest to read off the starting lineup before Saturday's game versus the New York Rangers. That special guest was former Stars captain and legend Derian Hatcher. He captained the team to a Stanley Cup in 1999 and became the first American-born captain to do so. Hatcher tallied 331 points in 1045 games in the NHL, but was more known for his physical side, recording 1581 penalty minutes across his career. Video of Hatcher hyping up the team can be seen below.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

JIM RUTHERFORD CALLS OUT HIS PLAYERS AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY GOT THE MESSAGE

The Vancouver Canucks' record-setting start - not the good kind - has been cause for major reflection up and down the organization. We have heard it all. They had a bad camp. They are banged up. They are getting bad bounces. You name it, odds are we've heard it out of Vancouver so far this season. As unfortunate as their situation has gotten at times, the bottom-line is they need wins.
markerzone.com

FREDERICK GAUDREAU GETS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED BY BLACKHAWKS' KATCHOUK (VIDEO)

Boris Katchouk just freight-trained Freddy Gaudreau. With a full head of steam, the Blackhawks forward lined up Gaudreau and nearly put him through the wall. I can't believe the Wild pivot just got up from this one. Gaudreau stayed in the game and hasn't missed a shift. Pretty incredible. Meanwhile,...

