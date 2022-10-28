ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Neenah High School STEM teacher receives $12,000 check for innovative teaching

By NBC 26 Staff
 3 days ago
A Neenah High School teacher got a big surprise Thursday in the form of a $12,000 check.

Voya Financial presented the award to STEM instructor Emily Bennett in front of her students.

Bennett helps run an innovative science lab where students grow and harvest lettuce for the school.

The money is being used to improve and expand the lab.

"Grant writing is a really tough, and long process," Bennett said. "So, to get any grant is so exciting, and I'm just glad that the kids' hard work and my hard work has paid off, and we get to continue our work with the hydroponics."

"Our students are heavily involved in the process. The students will be running the lab. So, they'll be growing the lettuce, harvesting the lettuce, and checking the units every, single day. So, they're a huge part of this. And they're a huge part of this grant. They've been helpful this whole, entire time."

Bennett is the only teacher in Wisconsin — and one out of 50 nationwide — who was awarded a check.

Voya's Unsung Heroes Program rewards instructors grant money for their innovative teaching ideas.

Bennett was the second place winner out of the entire country.

