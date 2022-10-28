Read full article on original website
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect
I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
11 Enterprise Metaverse Platforms Changing Commerce
The Metaverse received extreme hype in 2021 due to Facebook changing its name to Meta and the sudden explosion of NFTs. We saw platforms selling land for millions upon millions of dollars which have seen valuations plummet. Now we are in a place to see how Metaverse Platforms will appeal to the mass population and not just teenagers. We are seeing a shift in how people will shop similar to when Shopify made it easy for anyone to open an e-commerce store. We made a list of 10 platforms that will lead these changes and allow us to shop in a more immersive environment.
How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck”
Hello, dear startup founders. I apologize at once for the long read, I tried to describe everything briefly, but practice shows that it is necessary to explain everything in detail so that it would be easier for teams to implement. This is my first article, so please don't throw too...
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps
While all other industries witnessed a severe slowdown in their growth, the fintech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic, enjoying massive investment and increasing adoption of its services. However, not all fintech businesses survive — while there are already 473 fintech unicorns globally, according to ABN Amro Ventures, many promising startups are doomed to failure. How to make a crypto app that will have the edge over competitors and meet the needs of clients? For many business founders, it might be challenging to create a universal step-by-step plan and start their own crypto development journey.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
A Guide to Running Ganache in a Browser
When developing Web3 projects, it helps to have a local blockchain devnet for testing. Ganache is one of the most popular tools for this in the Ethereum ecosystem, and part of Truffle. Ganache allows you to set up a local blockchain with different settings to thoroughly test your smart contracts before deployment.
Approaches to Video Game Asset Interoperability
In 2021, there was a major outcry among gamers about NFTs in video games. And while it’s not my intention to convince you, the reader, that every video game needs NFTs to succeed, I’d like to offer a thought about how NFTs may benefit video game players in the future.
cryptonewsz.com
2022 ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit, Approach a Big Success on September 27
The “Blockchain Gaming 2022 Summit,” hosted by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance), titled by iPolloverse, successfully took place on September 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. This conference aims to release the potential of the game industry through gaming technology, empower the game...
The Noonification: Earth, the Marauder (10/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The 10 Rarest PS2 Games and Why They’re So...
Software Architecture Basics: From Developer to Software Architect
In Part 1 - Software Architecture Basics: What, How & Why, we discussed what is Software Architecture and the process of Architecting. Here, we will discuss the journey from a Developer to an Architect Role. As a Developer grows in experience and moves into an Architect role, there are mainly...
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
dailycoin.com
Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum
While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
9 Reasons Why I'm Excited About the PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence Project
At Hackernoon, we celebrate Hacktoberfest, dedicating the entire month of October to content around open source. So, naturally, I jumped upon the opportunity to share my favorite open-source project. My Favorite Open Source Initiative - PQAI. PQAI stands for Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence. It is a not-for-profit initiative focused on...
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
dailyhodl.com
Polkdadot Brings the Future of Web 3.0 to Web Summit 2022
This year, Web Summit 2022 presents a separate crypto track for blockchain enthusiasts to discuss trends and challenges in Web 3.0. Polkadot, along with major tech startups, influential web agencies and enterprises, will be there to dedicate their expertise and passion for facilitating the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
