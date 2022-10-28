ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BernCo Commissioner facing calls for resignation after swearing at fellow commissioner

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense Bernalillo County Commission meeting Tuesday. Emotions were running high as commissioners debated how soon to appoint a replacement for Jacob Candelareia’s District 26 Senate seat after he resigned last week .

Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty started a letter to expedite the process and get the seat filled soon. She and others don’t believe people in that district should be without representation. But some commissioners argued the decision shouldn’t be rushed, Debbie O’Malley being one of them. That’s part of her district.

“I’m very disappointed and I’m really disappointed in Commissioner Pyskoty doing something like this which I think is extremely disrespectful and rude,” O’Malley said at the meeting Tuesday.

But O’Malley didn’t leave it at that. After the meeting, in front of commissioners, staff, and the public, O’Malley called Pyskoty the B word. She then went after Pyskoty’s assistant when he tried sticking up for her. Pyskoty says O’Malley badgered him in a threatening and disorderly manner.

Now, fellow commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, who attended the meeting through zoom is calling for O’Malley to resign immediately. “How can we work with somebody up there that we now have lost 100% confidence in and how she’s going to act and how she’s going to react.”

He says O’Malley’s choice of words Tuesday is not the example he wants the community to have of the commission. Quezada says action must be taken.”If I was the one to stand up after the meeting and say that, and I can 100% guarantee you, Commissioner O’Malley and her supporters would be calling for my resignation today.”

Commissioner Pyskoty sent KRQE this statement on the matter:

“Contrary to Commissioner O’Malley’s statement that this was a face-to-face conversation between the two of us, this incident occurred in full view – and within hearing distance – of County elected officials, management, staff, and public attendees. Commissioner O’Malley walked up behind me and verbally assaulted me with a slur. She then asked me if I heard her, and she repeated the word. I responded in a quiet, steady tone, so as not to escalate her abusive behavior, “I heard you, ma’am.” My assistant, who was sitting a few rows back in the audience, said to Commissioner O’Malley that everyone heard what she called me and that she needed to stop because it was wrong. Commissioner O’Malley then proceeded to badger my assistant, behaving in a threatening and disorderly manner. This unprovoked, abusive, bullying behavior is inappropriate from anyone, especially an elected official. This incident took place in our beautiful, new Chambers, which serves the public with taxpayer dollars. For Commissioner O’Malley to defile this public space in such an unprofessional way is reprehensible. Commissioner O’Malley needs to be held accountable for her unethical, retaliatory, rude behavior in public. I am currently seeking legal counsel in this matter.”

Bernalillo County Comissioner Charlene Pyskoty

Quezada would like to see O’Malley leave chambers earlier than expected. “I’m hoping that she’ll do the right thing and step down and I’m hoping that Chair Barboa will expedite this meeting so we can get a senator in place so we have representation and that’s the goal.”

KRQE reached out to Commissioner O’Malley but did not hear back. She did, however, post about the incident on Facebook:

“You may have read today’s Albuquerque Journal story about the County Commission meeting regarding the State Senate District 26 appointment and also my heated exchange with District 5 County Commissioner, Charlene Pyskoty, and her advisor and assistant Joe Noreiga. I own what I said. Should I have been more tactful? Yes. Should I have toned it down a bit? Absolutely. And while I regret confronting Commissioner Pyskoty when angry, I do not regret standing up for the constituents in my District while certain members of the Commission do everything they can to railroad a two-year political appointment to appease a Senator, a Representative, and a corporate Lobbyist who have been plotting this for a year. It is possible—even likely—that the Commission will sanction this insider deal at the meeting to appoint, and I have no choice but to accept the majority vote, but appointing a State Senator is a very big deal. Vacancies in the Senate are a rare occurrence. Consider this: We are less than two weeks from a momentous election, and about to enter the busy holiday season. For the majority of the public, this Senate vacancy just became known. In fact, as of today, no formal process for applying has been publicized. Imagine, during these busy weeks, that you think you might want to throw your hat in the ring for this appointment. Under the desire of at least three Commissioners, you’d have exactly four days to consult with your family, your employer, your bank account, and myriad other things to not only make a decision but craft your application and drum up support. That stinks of an insider’s game, and I give kudos to Chair Adriann Barboa for denying the request for a rushed October 31 hearing. The funny thing is, on previous political appointments, many of these same Commissioners have argued that the sitting Commissioner should decide who fills a vacant seat within their District. In this case, the vast majority of Senate District 26 is in my County Commission District. Again, political appointments are a big deal, especially to serve in the State Senate. This should not be a case of insider trading and backroom deals. The process should allow for the public to be engaged, and for prospective candidates to have the time to make the momentous decision to apply. I will fight for that (but perhaps with more tactful words).”

Bernalillo County Comissioner Debbie O’Malley via Facebook
KRQE News 13

