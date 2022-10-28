Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic violence suspect arrested in Indian River County
A domestic violence suspect is in custody in Indian River County after deputies said he threatened to kill his girlfriend and her daughter.
treasurecoast.com
IRCSO:Domestic Violence Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Deputies
IRCSO:Domestic Violence Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Deputies. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Early Sunday morning, multiple deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Florida Ridge area. 23-year-old Edgerrin Billie had threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend and three-year-old daughter with a butcher knife. Thankfully the woman and...
villages-news.com
Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages
A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages. Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief. He...
veronews.com
Undercover cocaine probe leads to man’s arrest
FELLSMERE — A man was jailed Tuesday after deputies said he sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant twice in a location not far from a church and daycare center. Bernard Wesley McPhee Jr., 57, who officials described as homeless, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school property, sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. McPhee was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on $130,000 bond.
Suspect arrested after domestic incident turns into shootout with Melbourne police
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man is under arrest after a domestic incident led to a shootout with police. On Saturday, Melbourne police responded to a disturbance in progress call on Millicent Circle in Melbourne around 1:55 a.m. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that her boyfriend was attempting...
4th student arrested after gun, ammunition found at school
Police in Port St. Lucie say they have arrested a fourth student after a handgun and ammunition were found on the campus of Treasure Coast High School on Thursday.
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
cw34.com
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case.
Florida Sheriff Says Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor “Ran Like A Little Baby”
A Florida man who cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet “ran like a little baby” to a bondsman according to investigators. “Well, apparently Steven Sylvester didn’t want to be the “bite taken out of crime” as after being hunted and stalked by our Fugitive Unit
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
Investigation reveals deputy violated policies when shooting at man
The St Lucie County Sherriff's Office is releasing the results of an investigation after one of its deputies shot and hit a suspect who was reported to be acting aggressively toward officers.
wqcs.org
Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
click orlando
Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
brevardtimes.com
Palm Bay Woman Dies In I-95 Fiery Crash
PALM BAY, Florida – A 44-year-old Palm Bay woman died from injuries she sustained in a fiery crash that occurred near mile marker 174 on I-95 just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to the Florida Highway Patrol. the woman was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
