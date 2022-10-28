FELLSMERE — A man was jailed Tuesday after deputies said he sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant twice in a location not far from a church and daycare center. Bernard Wesley McPhee Jr., 57, who officials described as homeless, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school property, sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. McPhee was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on $130,000 bond.

FELLSMERE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO