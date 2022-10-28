ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

IRCSO:Domestic Violence Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Deputies

IRCSO:Domestic Violence Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Deputies. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Early Sunday morning, multiple deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Florida Ridge area. 23-year-old Edgerrin Billie had threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend and three-year-old daughter with a butcher knife. Thankfully the woman and...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Undercover cocaine probe leads to man’s arrest

FELLSMERE — A man was jailed Tuesday after deputies said he sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant twice in a location not far from a church and daycare center. Bernard Wesley McPhee Jr., 57, who officials described as homeless, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school property, sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. McPhee was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on $130,000 bond.
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
wqcs.org

Trunk or Treat Drive-Up Event

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is hosting its annual drive-up Trunk or Treat event on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will occur outside the main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce. The event is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Palm Bay Woman Dies In I-95 Fiery Crash

PALM BAY, Florida – A 44-year-old Palm Bay woman died from injuries she sustained in a fiery crash that occurred near mile marker 174 on I-95 just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to the Florida Highway Patrol. the woman was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze...
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy