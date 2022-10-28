Read full article on original website
WIBW
K-State’s Howard, Zentner receive Big 12 weekly honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and punter/kicker Ty Zentner have received Big 12 weekly awards for their performances in the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. He came in under center to...
WIBW
K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to...
WIBW
Emporia State’s Brungardt named Special Teams Athlete of the Week
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State punter Ross Brungardt has been named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Hornets’ 42-13 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Lawrence native punted six times, averaging 40.8 yards per punt. His efforts gave the...
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
WIBW
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State
Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Emporia gazette.com
Rayl nominates Gen. James Henry Lane to Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame
A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year. Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
KMBC.com
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
WIBW
Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville. Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations. Mollie is an International...
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCK police identify man found dead near Kansas River
UPDATE: KCK police have identified this man as 20-year-old Johnathan Devol, of Independence. Police said Devol was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge. Initial autopsy results indicate his death was accidental, according to police. ———– KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after finding a […]
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
Liverpool Legends invade Topeka, Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Liverpool Legends, a Beatles Tribute Band, performed a concert in the Topeka Performing Arts Center Saturday night. The Liverpool Legends will take you back to 1964 when the Beatles made their first US appearance on the Ed Sullivan show. Their concert transitions through their touring days and illustrates the artistry of each […]
Kansas man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
