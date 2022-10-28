ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

HS Sectionals: Xavier knocks off the champs; volleyball & soccer highlights

By Matt Reynoldson
(WFRV) – A week from Thursday, state tournaments will begin in volleyball and boys soccer – but before then, teams need to punch their tickets to WIAA’s big dance.

Thursday’s sectional semifinals featured no shortage of excitement, with a court storm, a hat trick, a five-setter and a shootout.

Click the video for highlights and check out the results below.

Volleyball:

Xavier 3, Luxemburg-Casco 0: The top-ranked Hawks knocked off three-time defending state champion Luxemburg-Casco in a sweep, capping the night with the student section swarming the home court.

Appleton North 3, Kaukauna 0: The Lightning advanced to face Kimberly in Saturday’s sectional final.

Kimberly 3, Green Bay Southwest 2: The Papermakers survived a back-and-forth match to set up a rematch with Appleton North Saturday, who they beat in the regular season.

Manitowoc Lincoln 3, West Bend East 1

Soccer:

Pulaski 1, West De Pere 1 (Pulaski wins shootout 4-3): Chase Ambrosius knocked through the winning penalty kick as the Red Raiders survived a shootout, advancing to Saturday’s sectional final against Tomah.

Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 0: The Tritons advanced to the sectional final again, getting a hat trick from Emmett Lawton and setting up a battle with Plymouth for a return trip to state.

Oshkosh West 5, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Comments / 0

