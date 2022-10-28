Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Two people killed in Geneva crash
The Geneva Police Department says that two people were killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. It happened just before one in the morning. Police say that a 2016 Dodge charger was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and didn't stop for...
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash involving school bus in Kane County, authorities say
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
WIFR
One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
starvedrock.media
First Responders Report to Weekend Fire, Find Bonfire Under Control
You really have to admire their response. Fire fighters and rescuers were dispatched after 11:00 Saturday night to a fire burning north of Seneca and south of Interstate 80. Crews responded from Coal City, Dwight, Grand Ridge, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Seneca and Wallace. Fortunately, the incident turned out to be a kids' bonfire that was monitored and under control.
wjol.com
Channahon Police Arrest Fleeing Subject After Dropped 9-1-1 Call
Channahon Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Norther Illinois Dr. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Dr.
wglc.net
One person killed during multi-agency police pursuit that ended in DeKalb County
SYCAMORE – One person is dead and another is in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in DeKalb County Saturday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Twombly Road near the Ogle County line around 12:45 PM to assist multiple agencies in the apprehension of a suspect vehicle that originated in Winnebago County. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered the scene of a crash involving said vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Bradley L. Hale of Rockford is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Winnebago County officials have not been available to give details as to where or why Hale was being pursued. The incident remains under investigation with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Coroners Office and the Illinois State Police.
Man accidentally run over and killed in Beach Park crash
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man was run over and unintentionally killed by a woman driving in Beach Park early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was laying in the street of the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue for an unknown reason when a woman driving a Volvo did not see the man and […]
Woman runs over man lying in roadway in Beach Park: Lake County Sheriff's Office
The man was dead when police arrived.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Geneva crash
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed and a man critically injured early Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Geneva. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road around 12:45 a.m. Police report the women were in a Dodge Charger that […]
NBC Chicago
2 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Waukegan
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including an eight-month-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Waukegan. According to authorities, a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. At the...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Share Latest Info Regarding String of Smash & Grab Burglaries
Four businesses in Grundy County have been burglarized in the past two weeks. The Morris Police Department said they were called to a burglary that occurred at the BP Gas Station along Route 6 in Morris around 1:30 a.m. on October 17th. Police officials say the suspects broke a window to the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.
2 women killed, 2 injured in three-way car crash in Geneva
GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash in Geneva early Saturday morning. Geneva Police responded to a dodge travelling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and ran a red light at Kirk Road. The car then collided with a Hyundai that was travelling southbound on Kirk Road. According […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Shorewood for Flock Safety Cameras to Protect Community
Ret. Troy FPD Chief Robert Schwartz, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, Shorewood PD Chief Phillip Arnold (Will County SAO) State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Shorewood Police Chief Phillip Arnold at the October 25 Village Board Meeting which pays for the two-year fee for an additional Flock Safety camera. The contribution is part of Glasgow’s countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras. Retired Troy Fire Protection District Chief Robert Schwartz matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. These new cameras are in addition to a previous Flock camera for which Glasgow donated a two-year fee to Shorewood to enhance safety in the community.
