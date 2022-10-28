Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 16:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ciales and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 209 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Anasco, Moca, Rincon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 16:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Anasco; Moca; Rincon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Aguada, Aguadilla, Anasco, Moca and Rincon. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 303 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 15:13:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm impacting the northwestern municipalities through 330 PM AST At 236 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was near Quebradillas, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 16:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 PM AST this afternoon for Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 16:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arecibo; Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arecibo, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 213 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Barceloneta, Florida, Manati by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 16:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Florida; Manati FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barceloneta, Florida and Manati. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 630 PM this evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Brewster, Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster; Presidio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Moss Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Brewster and East Central Presidio Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier; Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Collier and Hendry. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Keri. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST FROM JACKSMITH BAY TO TOGIAK The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM Tuesday to 10 AM AKDT Wednesday. * LOCATION...Bristol Bay coast from Jacksmith Bay to Togiak. * COASTAL FLOODING...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 6 feet above normal highest tide. * TIMING...The primary impact period will be at around high tide early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Potential for coastal erosion due to higher seas and surf with westerly to southwesterly winds. Low lying areas may also experience flooding.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Red Flag Warning issued for Haakon County Area, Ziebach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Haakon County Area; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Increasing south to southwest winds ahead of a developing low pressure system will combine with very dry air and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. Due to downslope flow in place, poor relative humidity recovery is expected Tuesday night, especially on the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night. Thus, expect a longer period of critical fire weather conditions over northeast Wyoming and much of western South Dakota Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. The strongest winds are expected over northeast Wyoming into far western SD, where gusts over 50 mph will be possible, especially Wednesday. Daytime relative humidities will fall into the teens both days. Relative humidity recovery Tuesday night will only be in the 20s for the higher elevations with some 30s and 40s on the plains. A sharp cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with winds shifting northwest, bringing increasing relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330 AND 331 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County and 331 Haakon County Area. * WINDS...South increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Curry County Coast, including beaches from Port Orford southward. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Red Flag Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Increasing south to southwest winds ahead of a developing low pressure system will combine with very dry air and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. Due to downslope flow in place, poor relative humidity recovery is expected Tuesday night, especially on the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night. Thus, expect a longer period of critical fire weather conditions over northeast Wyoming and much of western South Dakota Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. The strongest winds are expected over northeast Wyoming into far western SD, where gusts over 50 mph will be possible, especially Wednesday. Daytime relative humidities will fall into the teens both days. Relative humidity recovery Tuesday night will only be in the 20s for the higher elevations with some 30s and 40s on the plains. A sharp cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with winds shifting northwest, bringing increasing relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 318, 319, 320, 321, AND 322 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 319 Northern Black Hills, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills and 322 Fall River County Area. * WINDS...Southwest increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Increasing south to southwest winds ahead of a developing low pressure system will combine with very dry air and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. Due to downslope flow in place, poor relative humidity recovery is expected Tuesday night, especially on the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night. Thus, expect a longer period of critical fire weather conditions over northeast Wyoming and much of western South Dakota Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. The strongest winds are expected over northeast Wyoming into far western SD, where gusts over 50 mph will be possible, especially Wednesday. Daytime relative humidities will fall into the teens both days. Relative humidity recovery Tuesday night will only be in the 20s for the higher elevations with some 30s and 40s on the plains. A sharp cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with winds shifting northwest, bringing increasing relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
High Wind Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Brewster County through 730 PM CDT At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles south of Alpine, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Freeze Watch issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust possible.
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, AND 434 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 434 in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and fire weather zones 417 and 418 in east-central Wyoming. * WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Around 12-15 percent * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
