Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Increasing south to southwest winds ahead of a developing low pressure system will combine with very dry air and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. Due to downslope flow in place, poor relative humidity recovery is expected Tuesday night, especially on the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night. Thus, expect a longer period of critical fire weather conditions over northeast Wyoming and much of western South Dakota Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening. The strongest winds are expected over northeast Wyoming into far western SD, where gusts over 50 mph will be possible, especially Wednesday. Daytime relative humidities will fall into the teens both days. Relative humidity recovery Tuesday night will only be in the 20s for the higher elevations with some 30s and 40s on the plains. A sharp cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with winds shifting northwest, bringing increasing relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

