FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
Durham Public Schools Teachers embrace opportunities to make a change
This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. An alumnus of Durham Public Schools, William Hill never imagined that he’d be named the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022. "I still wake up in shock that I was awarded this great honor," said Hill. "Throughout...
WRAL
How Durham Public Schools is recruiting nationwide
This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. With over 32,000 students in Durham Public Schools, from elementary to high school, the district works to meet each student’s and teacher’s needs. "Durham Public Schools offers a wide range of opportunities for our students such as traditional...
WRAL
Wake Co. schools cutting ties with cheerleading company named in lawsuit
WRAL
On the ballot: What would the $530.7M Wake schools bond buy?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders are asking voters to approve a $530.7 million school facilities bond this election. Wake County school board members and county commissioners are pushing for the bond as inflation and high interest rates drive concerns about constructions costs. Voters will decide by Nov. 8...
WRAL
Video released of Shaw University traffic stop
WRAL
Chapel Hill to close downtown roads for Halloween
WRAL
McGregor Hall is making a difference in Henderson, NC, through the arts
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. McGregor Hall is a performing arts center in Henderson, North Carolina, that has been a prime destination for social, cultural, and educational interaction since it opened in 2016. It is the only theater in the state with over 500 seats that is staffed solely by volunteers. The hall is unique because it is one of the only theaters in the state to be privately funded, allowing for more creative freedom in the programming, and an assortment of musical artists as well as national touring plays from Broadway.
WRAL
Durham mother leaves behind three boys
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
WRAL
Amber Alert for Asheboro 2-year-old, 4-year-old canceled
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert issued on Sunday night at around 7 p.m. was canceled hours later after authorities said the children were believed to be safe.It is unclear at this time the exact nature of the events that led to the Amber Alert. The alert initially said...
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
WRAL
10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss
DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
WRAL
Apartment fire in Morrisville displaces 6 residents
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An apartment fire in Morrisville displaced six residents on Saturday morning. Morrisville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Sterling Green Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Seven fire trucks with 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire was contained to the apartment of origin...
WRAL
Benson father charged weeks after 2-year-old dies by accidentally shooting himself with father's gun
BENSON, N.C. — The father of a Benson 2-year-old who died of an accidental gunshot to the head is charged with failing to keep the gun from his child. The Johnston County District Attorney's Office has authorized criminal charges against Warren Tyler Oser. The office said that Oser failed to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors, in violation of North Carolina General Statue 14-315 1.
WRAL
The Cary Police Department said it is investigating a crash and shooting Saturday that left 1 person injured.
The Cary Police Department said it is investigating a crash and shooting Saturday that left 1 person injured. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Proud Boys protest LGBTQ+ drag show brunch
WRAL
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night in east Raleigh, police said. The crash happened on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Authorities took the pedestrian to the hospital. Around 10:15, police confirmed...
WRAL
Crash on I-95 sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries
