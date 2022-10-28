Read full article on original website
FSU vs. Syracuse kickoff time announced
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will play its eighth night game of the season, the ACC announced, when the squad head to New York to take on the No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1). FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless...
Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup
The Florida State Seminoles look ahead to Miami this Saturday, and the Hurricane flag will be flown over the practice fields all week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech 41-16 win and preview what’s in store down in Coral Gables.
FSU coordinators recap Saturday's win, talk Miami — it’s rivalry week
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media today, detailing their 41-16 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets while also discussing the upcoming Miami game this weekend. FSU is 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play and heads down to Hard Rock Stadium for a prime-time matchup on ABC.
Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), winning 41-16 at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium to also snap a two-game losing streak in the series between the two schools. Though the Seminoles were a...
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
FSU favored over Miami on the road
Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
Memorable moments of FSU’s past and recipes inspired by them
It’s spooky — and football — season. This Halloween, some famous Florida State moments will rise, hand gnarled out of the grave to pluck food off your grill at the tailgate. So get out your Dracula and werewolf costumes (as for me, I planned on dressing up as Sonnone or mullet Mike Gundy) and pick on some seasonal orange rivals for Ghosts of FSU, Memorial Moments in Time, and recipes inspired by them.
What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Georgia Tech
Tallahassee FL- While the Florida State Seminoles were able to win on Saturday to avoid getting swept in the month of October, how they got the win was more concerning. They beat Georgia Tech and covered the spread but they had a sloppy game and cannot play this way against better-coached and more talented opponents.
First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game will be in just a few minutes, live from Tallahassee on the ACCNetwork. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at 47.5 points. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter...
Quick hitter: FSU dominates Georgia Tech in blowout win
After three straight losses, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is finally back in the win column. FSU dominated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday — and that was even with a variety of self-inflicted mistakes and miscues on the Seminoles’ end. Florida...
Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech
— Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD. When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD. Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Ramblin’ Wreck. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff...
Jordan Travis, FSU defense shine in 41-16 romp over Georgia Tech
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles took to their home field on Saturday afternoon to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what would lead to a landslide victory, 41-16, highlighted by big catches from WR Johnny Wilson, RB Lawrence Toafili, RB Trey Benson and a defense playing full throttle, but shadowed by penalties, some questionable, some not.
Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kickoff at high noon today from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be televised on the ACCNetwork. Florida State (4-3, 2-3) leads the head-to-head series with a 14-13-1 edge over the Ramblin’ Wreck (3-4, 2-2), but the Wreck...
FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Pregame notes
Florida State Seminoles football (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is looking to get back on track this Saturday vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC). FSU is favored by 22.5-points over the Yellow Jackets, according to DraftKings, with the over/under set at 48 points. Georgia Tech has gone 2-1 since...
Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State University vs. GT Yellow Jackets
Join us here for the 4th quarter Florida State live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, with the over/under set at...
Five questions, five answers: FSU snaps losing streak with blowout win vs. Georgia Tech
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column on Saturday, blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC) 41-16 to snap a three-game losing streak (and two-game series losing streak to GT.) While FSU logged 642 yards of offense on the day and...
FSU wearing alternate look vs. Georgia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles are rounding a pivotal corner in the season and look to bounce back off a three-game losing streak dating back to late September. Coming off a bye week, the Noles seem to be at full strength with the return of DL Fabien Lovett and should give the Yellow Jackets all they can handle as Draft Kings has them at 23 point favorites.
Mike Norvell talks ACC victory over Georgia Tech
Florida State football was back in Tallahassee after a Week 8 bye for the Noles. The Seminoles hosted the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets who entered the game with a 2-2 conference record. FSU turned their focus to building momentum against a subpar ACC team with just five games remaining in the season. The Noles got back in the win column with a dominant victory against the Yellow Jackets, putting away the game at 41-16.
