Salt Lake City, UT

Prominent Pac-12 Quarterback 'Mysteriously' Misses Thursday Night Game

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Utah fans saw quarterback Cameron Rising, he was running the winning touchdown and two-point conversion into the end zone at the end of the Utes' thrilling 43-42 win over USC.

Now, with little warning, Rising is on the sidelines for Utah's Thursday night matchup against Washington State.

Rising is apparently sitting out the matchup due to injury.

There was no indication leading up to the game that the junior quarterback might be in danger of missing the contest.

"Bryson Barnes starts at QB for Utah. Shocker. Cam Rising on sideline wearing headset and yellow tank." -- Dennis Dodd

Rising's absence is a major deal for the Utes. Walk-on sophomore Bryson Barnes is making his first career start in his place.

Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune has at least confirmed that Rising's absence is injury-related. Rising apparently emerged from the win over USC with a sore knee.

"Cam Rising met the media on Oct. 17, two days after USC, with his left knee wrapped and a noticeable limp. He was asked about the knee then. 'I'm still upright, still doing good, still breathing.'" -- Josh Newman

Rising isn't the only noteworthy Utah player sitting out due to injury. The Utes' top two running backs, Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard, are also banged up . Bernard is still in uniform for Thursday's matchup, while Thomas is not.

Utah, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, will look to improve to improve to 6-2 without its starting quarterback or leading rusher. The Utes and Cougars are tied 7-7 in the second quarter.

