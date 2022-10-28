drug addicts shouldn't be parents now those kids are going to be problem of the state and be place in a broken system such foster care and our taxes pay for that. talk to your kids about birth control and abortions educate early so when they make their bad decisions don't drag innocent kids with them.
A Kingston who are you to judge? Are you God now? So Yes have abortions kill the kids why not because You know exactly how they are going to turn out right? I'm not defending the mother by any means....but coming from a former addict! You are the kind of person that would make someone want to kill themselves! I pay the same taxes as you....you suck as a person! Have a great day....you never know one day....one of your kids might turn out to be an addict! But in you perfect world.....your kids would never do that right? Think again!!!! If you have children....good luck with that!
I don’t know why the Family Services didn’t even have a clue about this woman’s behavior?!!
