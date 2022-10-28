MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.

MESA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO