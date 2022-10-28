ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the...
Eerie image of the sun 'smiling' captured by NASA

CNN — A NASA observatory captured what appeared to be a jack-o'-lantern-esque smile on the sun's surface, showing what are actually splotches on the sun's surface that are cooler than the surrounding areas. The image, taken by NASA's space-based Solar Dynamics Observatory, was shared by the space agency on...
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

NEW YORK — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal

CNN — Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 6%...
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...

