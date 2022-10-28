Read full article on original website
WRAL
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the...
WRAL
Eerie image of the sun 'smiling' captured by NASA
CNN — A NASA observatory captured what appeared to be a jack-o'-lantern-esque smile on the sun's surface, showing what are actually splotches on the sun's surface that are cooler than the surrounding areas. The image, taken by NASA's space-based Solar Dynamics Observatory, was shared by the space agency on...
WRAL
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts
NEW YORK — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Andrea Mitchell, Ben Collins worry Elon Musk will enable ‘foreign interference’ on Twitter
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell spoke on a Monday episode of her show with a panel of guests including NBC’s Ben Collins about the implications of Twitter’s new leadership.
WRAL
A space rock slammed into Mars on Christmas Eve. It revealed a hidden surprise
CNN — You never forget your first Mars mission. When NASA's InSight spacecraft arrived at the red planet on November 26, 2018, it was the first time I covered the landing of a spacecraft on Mars. The robotic lander made a graceful, ballet-like touchdown on the Martian surface. Moments...
WRAL
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal
CNN — Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 6%...
WRAL
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
