ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs’ first-quarter funk finally ends against Ravens

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycqHW_0ipbHAvE00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Oct 27, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — A team brimming with blemishes finally erased one early Thursday night, scoring its inaugural first-quarter touchdown of 2022.

Leonard Fournette broke the Bucs’ improbable drought on a 1-yard scoring run with 6:56 remaining, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Toss in Ryan Succop’s 31-yard field goal later in the period, and the Bucs’ 10 first-quarter points were only five fewer than they totaled in the opening period of their previous seven games.

Fournette’s touchdown was only the second surrendered in the first quarter by the Ravens, who allowed only 13 first-quarter points in their first seven games. Setting it up was Tom Brady’s 44-yard strike to Chris Godwin, the receiver’s longest reception since catching a 44-yarder from Brady at New Orleans on Halloween night last year.

Shaquil Barrett injured

After one of his best halves in recent memory, Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was assisted off the field with an ankle injury early in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Barrett, seen exiting the field in the passenger’s seat of a golf cart, had three tackles for loss in the first half, including a second-quarter sack of Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens, meantime, were besieged in triplicate. Tight end top receiver Mark Andrews (shoulder), second-leading receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) all exited at varying points.

More special-teams slapstick

For the second time in five games, the Bucs put themselves in an early hole with an embarrassing special-teams botch.

After the defense forced the Ravens to a four and out on the game’s opening possession, cornerback Dee Delaney gave it right back on the ensuing punt when he ran into returner Jaelon Darden, resulting in a muff that Kevon Seymour recovered at the Tampa Bay 6. Justin Tucker gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead with a 22-yard field goal four plays later.

The gaffe hearkened back to the Oct. 2 home game against the Chiefs, when Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff and Patrick Mahomes tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce two plays later.

Trask suits up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgQrK_0ipbHAvE00
Bucs second-year quarterback Kyle Trask (2), warming up prior to kickof Thursday night, suited up for a regular season game for the first time in his career. Though a fixture on the 53-man roster since being drafted last year, he never had been activated for a game. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask made his NFL debut of sorts, if only by default.

Because seven injured players on the 53-player roster were automatically deemed inactive, Trask made the 48-player game roster, meaning he suited up for the first time in his pro career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0ipbHAvE00

Teams may suit up a maximum 48 players on game day, including two practice-squad elevations (cornerback Don Gardner and linebacker J.J. Russell). It marked Trask’s first non-exhibition contest in uniform since his Florida Gators finale on Dec. 30, 2020, when UF — playing with a depleted roster — lost to Oklahoma 55-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

By the numbers

19 Made field goals by Bucs veteran Ryan Succop, most in the NFL this season. Succop hit three more (26, 30 and 31 yards) Thursday.

30 Yards gained by the Ravens on their 12-play possession in the first half. The drive was thwarted by a Shaquil Barrett sack of Lamar Jackson, an offensive-pass interference penalty and an intentional-grounding call on Jackson.

556 Career sacks sustained by Brady, eclipsing Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL record (554). Brady was sacked on consecutive plays on the Bucs’ final first-half possession.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Misery continues for Tom Brady, Bucs with loss to Ravens

TAMPA — Everyone loves a perfect ending, whether it’s a game, a film or the storybook career of the NFL’s greatest quarterback. The pages may be filled with sorrow and sacrifice, but the hero is expected to walk off triumphant. Then again, nothing is going according to script for Tom Brady and the Bucs this season.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Deion Sanders, Willie Taggart and more coaching carousel names to watch

With the college football season past the halfway point, expect the coaching carousel to heat up soon. Here are a few names to watch this week and beyond:. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: ESPN’s College GameDay is at Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game in no small part because of the magnetic FSU legend. He’ll be the hottest name on the market, if he wants to leave the HBCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Brenton Cox off Florida Gators football team

The Florida Gators have dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox from the team, coach Billy Napier said Monday. Napier said UF has “kind of decided to move on here.” He said it was a cumulative effect rather than the result of one specific decision or action of Cox. He did not get into specifics.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Infant and 12-year-old among five killed in East Hillsborough crash

PLANT CITY — An infant girl was among five people killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 39 north of Plant City, troopers said. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Explorer heading north on SR 39 crossed the center line just north of Bruton Road and collided nearly head-on with a Nissan Frontier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PLANT CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa

TAMPA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot late Thursday in Tampa’s Lowry Park North neighborhood. Officers dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired on the 8500 block of N Hamner Ave. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to Tampa police. Officers provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman dies after being caught in crosshairs in Tampa shooting

A woman died Saturday morning after being shot in a car in North Tampa, according to police. At about 12:15 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1000 block of West Busch Boulevard, near North Florida Avenue, on a report of gunshots. Shortly after receiving the call, officers were sent to the 2200 block of West Waters Avenue to treat the woman who was shot.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs may need three players to replace Shaquil Barrett

TAMPA — Shaquil Barrett officially was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn Achilles tendon that will take at least nine months to heal. That leaves Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib and Genard Avery to fill the void of the Pro Bowl outside linebacker. It won’t be easy. Barrett...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith re-signed to team’s practice squad

TAMPA — On the eve of the NFL trading deadline, the Bucs have done some modest replenishing by adding two familiar faces to their practice squad. Third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, waived by the team on Aug. 30, was re-signed along with former defensive back Ryan Smith, whose five-season stint in Tampa Bay culminated with extensive special-teams duty in Super Bowl 55.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators rally fails in loss to No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

JACKSONVILLE — The first half of the Florida Gators’ 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday was an ugly reminder of the middling team Billy Napier inherited. The Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) could not block another elite Georgia defense. They could not tackle a Georgia offense loaded with mismatches. They could not sustain drives, pressure the quarterback or do anything to make you think they had a chance at upending the reigning national champions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Tech gets the job done against Armwood

SEFFNER — His team hadn’t just been used to winning, Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts said. It had been used to winning big. Coming into Friday’s game against Armwood, all of the the Titans’ wins were by an average of five touchdowns. But against the Hawks, Tampa Bay Tech’s offense just couldn’t seem to find its footing; pass after pass fell incomplete, and leading rusher Rod Gainey Jr. was unable to break off his signature long runs.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy