Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
"This kid!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote Friday in a funny clip showing her son mimicking an "old man dance" Carrie Underwood is having some Halloween fun with her son! On Friday, the Grammy Award winner shared a hilarious clip via Instagram Story of her son Isaiah, 7, dressed in an old man Halloween costume while showing off some funny moves during their outing to celebrate the spooky season. "I need an old man dance, give me an old man dance," the singer said in the video before her...
Meghan Trainor and Son Riley Dress Up as Zookeeper and Lion in Cute Photos for Halloween
Meghan Trainor and her son Riley are an adorable duo!. On Monday, the "All About That Bass" singer shared cute photos to Instagram of the two dressed up in zoo-themed Halloween costumes to celebrate the spooky season. Wearing a zookeeper outfit, Trainor, 28, can be seen holding her 20-month-old son,...
The View Hosts Dress as TV Heroines for 2022 Halloween Show: Inside Their Epic Transformations
PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes of The View's Halloween spectacular, which featured the co-hosts in costume as characters from The Handmaid's Tale, Sex and the City and more The View hosts paid tribute to some televisions greatest heroines on Monday — and PEOPLE has all the details of how it came together. For the ABC daytime show's annual Halloween show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as characters from their favorite TV shows, including Bridgerton, Married... with Children and...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
Dolly Parton is no longer interested in touring her music on a large scale. The country music icon, 76, expressed that she has "no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore" in an interview with concert trade publication Pollstar. "I've done that my whole life," Parton said of touring,...
Jennifer Garner Stuck Her Trusty KitchenAid Hand Mixer Into a Pumpkin, Following a Viral TikTok Trend
It’s good for more than cleaning pumpkins, and it’s on sale As cute and festive as jack-o-lanterns are, we can all probably agree that gutting pumpkins is the absolute worst — especially when you don't have the proper tools for it. Personally, I've been known to break out the spaghetti server in a pinch. But a viral TikTok hack has resourceful minds, including Jennifer Garner, cutting the work in half by using a hand mixer to blitz the insides to a pulp. When Garner saw the inventive trick, she...
Prince Jackson Says Stevie Wonder FaceTimed Him on Dad Michael Jackson's Birthday: 'It Was Nuts'
The late King of Pop's son told PEOPLE that Stevie Wonder called to talk "about how great my dad was" during the celebration of what would have been Michael Jackson's 64th birthday in August Prince Michael Jackson was in for a surprise during a celebration for his late dad Michael Jackson's 64th birthday. While speaking to PEOPLE at Friday's Thriller Night Halloween Party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single, the King of Pop's son revealed he got a call from Stevie Wonder while...
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony
After getting legally married in Nashville, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover had a second wedding ceremony in Mexico attended by 140 of their family and friends Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies. On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and nephew. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth...
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Elon Musk is speaking out about Kanye West's presence on Twitter. On Friday, Musk — who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter — tweeted that the social networking platform "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," adding, "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker
The team at bridal brand AMSALE told PEOPLE about recreating Tiffany Valentine's signature wedding look from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky Kourtney Kardashian is a bride once more! Just under six months after wearing her own custom wedding gown to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy, Kardashian, 43, put on another famous bridal ensemble to celebrate Halloween. The Lemme founder dressed as Tiffany Valentine from Bride of Chucky, while her husband went as Chucky from the horror franchise of the same name. The pair put on convincing portrayals of the...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Bring the Heat with Their Fiery Halloween Couple's Costume
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who announced their engagement one day after Valentine’s Day, celebrated spooky season in style Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are a hot Halloween pair. The pair celebrated this weekend in style by dressing in a sexy couple's costume: a fiery take on the traditional firefighter ensemble. In new Instagram photos shared by the Olympic gold medalist on Sunday, Biles wore a mini skirt-crop top set decorated in flames and black heeled booties to accompany her Houston Texans beau, who wore all-black, red...
Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks Gets Harry Styles Pillow from Grandma for 4th Birthday: 'Best Present'
The actress has previously documented her daughter's love for Harry Styles as she and Matthew Koma took the 4-year-old to his concert for her birthday Hilary Duff's mom knows her granddaughter Banks too well! Over the weekend, the Younger star's daughter Banks Violet celebrated her fourth birthday with a celebration at home, where she received the "best present" from her grandma: a Harry Styles pillow. In a photo on Duff's Instagram Story, Banks is engrossed in her gift, playing with the sequin pillow that turns from a solid color...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween
Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as she prepares to enter the third trimester of her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be! The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a mirror photo on Instagram Monday, smiling as she poses in a maternity skeleton onesie. "Happy Halloween!" she captioned the sweet photo. McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is also mom to daughter Liberty, 2. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
"I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday,” Stause wrote on Instagram Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip are trading places for Halloween this year! On Sunday, Stause shared a hilarious Instagram post showing off her costume with the Australian musician, and the results do not disappoint. The series of photos show Stause dressed in G Flip's signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip struts in heels and a tight dress to mimic their partner's usual style. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption. "We loved all...
