California State

These ‘Star Trek’ TV Show Halloween Episodes Are Available on Paramount+

By Christina Nunn
 3 days ago

Star Trek is far from just a massively successful media franchise — for many fans , it is a way of life. The franchise started in the ’60s with the original Star Trek TV series. And it’s still going strong to this day, with multiple shows, movies, and video games making headlines. A number of different Star Trek TV shows have aired special episodes highlighting various holidays and themes. Star Trek has even featured some Halloween-themed episodes. For those fans of the franchise who can’t get enough spooky content, these special Star Trek Halloween episodes should do the trick.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ – ‘Night Terrors’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u51ss_0ipbH0BD00
(L-R): Actors Jonathan Frakes, Marina Spirits, Patrick Stewart, and Brent Spiner of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ pose for a portrait circa 1987 in Los Angeles, California. | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

From the late ’80s through the early ’90s, Star Trek: The Next Generation ruled the television airwaves. As the third series in the franchise, Star Trek: The Next Generation attracted legions of new and established fans. There were many memorable episodes throughout the course of the series run, including the fourth season episode “Night Terrors.”

According to IMDb , the episode details sees the crew of the Federation starship Enterprise-D investigating a seemingly abandoned starship. Meanwhile, other members of the crew start to experience bizarre hallucinations and paranoia. The episode originally aired in 1991 and still holds up today. It’s a creepy journey through deep space that will keep fans of all ages riveted to their screens. All episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation are available for streaming on Paramount+.

‘Star Trek: Voyager’ – ‘The Haunting of Deck Twelve’

Star Trek: Voyager is the fifth in the Star Trek franchise, a series that aired from 1995 through 2001. With its seven seasons, Star Trek: Voyager made waves, proving that the franchise was going stronger than ever. “The Haunting of Deck Twelve” is an episode that aired in the sixth season of the show. The chilling episode features Neelix telling a story of ghosts and ghouls in order to keep them calm during a power outage on the ship.

According to IMDb , the episode is a fan favorite. And as the penultimate episode of the sixth season, it makes the perfect watch for the Halloween season. You don’t have to be a Star Trek fan to appreciate the power of a good story and the excitement of a well-set spooky atmosphere. Seasons 1-7 of Star Trek: Voyager are also available on Paramount+.

‘Star Trek: The Original Series’ – ‘Catspaw’

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than the original. And for many fans, Star Trek: The Original Series simply cannot be topped. The groundbreaking series ran for just three seasons before becoming a huge hit in network syndication. These days, episodes of the original show remain classics, including the 1967 episode Catspaw . The episode was broadcast in late October of that year, according to IMDb , making it a great option for Halloween viewing.

The episode shows the crew of the Enterprise meet aliens from another dimension, with powers that baffle them. With witchy elements like black cats and witches, it’s clear the production team wanted viewers to draw parallels to Halloween. This episode, along with all other episodes of Star Trek , is streaming on Paramount+.

