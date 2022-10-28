ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Alexandra Daddario Once Found It Unnerving Being Nude in ‘True Detective’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Actor Alexandra Daddario saw her popularity grow after starring in True Detective . But she admitted to feeling a bit unnerved with having to be nude in front of the camera.

‘True Detective’ changed Alexandra Daddario’s career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vuc4a_0ipbGwJT00
Alexandra Daddario | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Daddario already had experience in the film industry. Before True Detective , the young actor had films like the Percy Jackson series and the comedy Hall Pass under her belt. But she credited True Detective for having a significant impact on her career unlike any other. In the beginning, she saw doing True Detective as a strategic move for her career.

“The tactical decision was, I went in for the audition and they seemed vaguely interested, and it was for a different role and I was like, ‘Well, they’re vaguely interested and I love these actors and I love [ True Detective director] Cary Fukunaga and I want to be in this show, so let me force them to hire me,” Daddario told Collider . “I thought I need something on my resume that shows that I can do something different, or something.”

Her strategy paid off, but perhaps more than she expected it to. Daddario underestimated the scope and attention that role would bring.

“I didn’t expect to have what I had happen happen, which was – it’s a long time ago now – getting naked on a show where I didn’t have a huge role, I didn’t know what to expect,” she continued. “And then of course that episode aired and my manager called, and I’ll never forget it, I was sitting on my boyfriend’s couch and she calls me in the morning after the episode aired and she was like, ‘The phone’s been ringing off the hook all morning. The phone won’t stop ringing!’ And all of a sudden, everyone in town wanted to meet with me and then I booked San Andreas.”

Alexandra Daddario felt a bit unnerved being nude for ‘True Detective’

Although True Detective brought Daddario much good fortune, she did find doing a nude scene in the film challenging. It was the first time the actor undressed herself for the camera. But she realized her nudity served a narrative purpose for the popular TV show , which made things easier.

“It was the first time I was nude for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters,” Daddario once told Interview . “You see Woody Harrelson’s character as a family guy and then, all of a sudden, you see him in this very sexual situation with this naked girl. It just completely changes the way you see him.”

Alexandra Daddario’s ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson helped her through nude scene

True Detective starred both Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as the leads. Harrelson in particular proved to be of great help to Daddario during her nude scene. Being a veteran in the business, Harrelson was able to use his experience to put his co-star at ease.

“Woody has done so many different things. He made the whole situation very comfortable,” Daddario said in a 2014 MTV News interview. “It wasn’t anything awkward in that sense. I tried not to think about it too much before shooting the more intimate scenes and just sort of did it. [Harrelson] has been there done that. He’s Woody Harrelson. If there’s anybody that I was going to be comfortable with, it’s somebody like him.”

RELATED: The Best Shows on HBO Nobody Is Watching

Comments / 0

Related
murphysmultiverse.com

‘True Detective’ Season 4 Adds Three to its Cast

HBO has been quite busy with quite a few adaptations on the way. While all eyes at the moment are on The Last of Us adaptation, they are already continuing their work on the fourth season of True Detective. With the subtitle Night Country, the anthology series will see Jodie Foster and Kali Reis taking the lead this time around. Now, the project which will be run by Issa López, has added to its cast with Aka Niviâna, Joel D. Montgrand, and Isabella Star Lablanc joining the production.
ALASKA STATE
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Collider

'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU

To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Complex

Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool

Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan. The character’s death and subsequent burial seemed like a literal and figurative sign that Jackman was committed to closing that nearly 20-year chapter of his acting career. However, that didn’t stop people from asking him to run it back one more time because, as any superhero fan knows, nothing is really set in stone.
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3

It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
Collider

‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Cinemablend

Miles Teller Talks Tom Cruise Delivering On The Top Gun: Maverick Set: ‘I Don’t Know If Anybody Will Ever Really Love Making Movies As Much’

Viewers already know Tom Cruise set the tone on the Top Gun: Maverick set. Countless co-stars have spoken about him setting the bar going back to their pre-production training, but any Cruise fans know his commitment to film comes from his love of the medium. His Maverick co-star Miles Teller could vouch for this consensus. Teller spoke about Cruise’s love for moviemaking while delivering on the Top Gun: Maverick set.
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
IndieWire

Bryan Fuller Sets ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series at Peacock

Bryan Fuller is heading to camp. The “Hannibal” and “Pushing Daisies” creator will showrun a new series in the “Friday the 13th” franchise, Peacock announced Monday. Titled “Crystal Lake,” the plot details of the series are being kept under wraps. However, it will serve as a prequel to the original 1980 slasher film, which was directed by Sean S. Cunningham and focused on a group of teenagers stalked by a killer while working to reopen an abandoned summer camp. A24 serves as the studio behind the series, while Fuller executive produces with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and original film screenwriter Victor...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

214K+
Followers
118K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy