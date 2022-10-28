ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Toyota traded down, David Gilliland moved up, and Hailie Deegan is missing in action for now in a significant NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series reshuffling revealed Thursday.

Gilliland fared best in the deal, for now, which Toyota needed to pursue because Kyle Busch Motorsports is in the process of flipping to Chevy for the 2023 season. By the time Silly Season is over, Deegan might just be the biggest winner even if she no longer fits into Gilliland’s plans.

David Gilliland Racing rebrands as Tricon Garage

With Kyle Busch and his truck team no longer under the manufacturer’s umbrella, Toyota Racing Development needed a place for its up-and-coming drivers next season. Toyota achieved it by completing the rumored deal with what’s the NASCAR equivalent of the least dirty shirt in the hamper.

David Gilliland Racing began fielding drivers in the truck series in 2018 but hasn’t fared higher in the standings than Tyler Ankrum’s eighth place in 2019. Still, Gilliland is experienced and committed to running multiple trucks, making him attractive when Toyota went shopping for a new affiliate.

Signaling the new direction as he switches from a three-year alliance with Ford, Gilliland announced he has rebranded his team as Tricon Garage, a unique moniker in all respects.

Tricon Garage announces a lineup that doesn’t include Hailie Deegan

David Gilliland Racing’s primary drivers this season have been Tanner Gray and Hailie Deegan, with DGR accommodating Stewart-Haas Racing by giving Ryan Preece roughly half a season in the team’s third truck.

When Tricon Garage debuts in February, it will be with four trucks. Brothers Tanner and Taylor Gray will join Corey Heim as full-time racers, and the team will use a revolving lineup in the fourth truck. Heim is a Toyota prospect who’ll come over from Kyle Busch Motorsports . As a side note, Taylor Gray won’t turn 18 until late in March, so he cannot drive on bigger tracks like Daytona, Atlanta, and Las Vegas until then.

Missing from that lineup is Deegan, 21, NASCAR’s best-known female driver. Deegan is a Ford prospect and a figure with reliable sponsorship money behind her, so the manufacturer is unlikely to let her slip away. Aside from Front Row Motorsports, though, there isn’t much of a Ford presence remaining in the third-tier series.

That doesn’t mean Deegan is out of options. She hasn’t distinguished herself in two seasons in the truck series, but Deegan has actively pursued opportunities in the Xfinity Series all year. She got her first taste in the Las Vegas playoff two weeks ago with SS-Greenlight Racing and finished a respectable 13 th .

Ford will help Hailie Deegan figure out a path forward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOexa_0ipbGoUt00
Hailie Deegan waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21, 2022. | Jared East/Getty Images

RELATED: Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck

Ford’s presence in the Xfinity Series isn’t substantially deeper than Toyota’s in the trucks series. SS-Greenlight would likely make room for Hailie Deegan to go full-time, but the organization doesn’t have as strong a bond with Ford as an outfit like Front Row Motorsports, s truck series team having pledged to find star Zane Smith some Xfinity rides in 2023.

Prospects of FRM going from zero to two cars by February seem slim without significant help from Ford. On the other hand, Stewart-Haas expanding from one car to two is both more plausible and more desirable for Deegan, a fan of Tony Stewart .

Even if her destination isn’t yet apparent, the odds of Ford letting both Taylor Gray and Deegan slip away in the same offseason are close to nil.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 16

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Logano wants rule to prevent future Ross Chastain maneuvers

Call him a buzzkill if you want, but Joey Logano thinks NASCAR needs to do something to address Sunday’s spectacular maneuver by Ross Chastain. Chastain intentionally crashed into the wall and road the boards around turns 3 and 4 on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 Sunday. His maneuver helped propel him to a fifth-place finish in the race as he passed Denny Hamlin at the last second to qualify for the Championship 4.
The Spun

Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday

Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
Racing News

Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)

Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion

Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
racer.com

The Martinsville rimshot heard round the world - driver reactions

Ross Chastain’s shocking last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway left his peers complimenting his ingenuity but wondering if a Pandora’s box had been opened. The Trackhouse Racing driver went full throttle into Turn 3 and rode the outside wall to the finish, picking up five spots in the process. It was what Chastain needed to do to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as Denny Hamlin was running well ahead of him.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecomeback.com

NASCAR fans taunt Ty Gibbs after controversial win

Ty Gibbs won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway Saturday, but it came at a huge price. Gibbs made contact with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones in Turn 1 on the final lap of overtime, sending Jones into the outside wall. A victory would have clinched Jones a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next weekend alongside Gibbs, who had already earned a spot earlier in the event.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Punch Video

NASCAR is likely going to be investigating a post-race incident from Saturday's Xfinity Series outing. NBC's cameras appeared to capture a driver punching an opponent on Saturday. "One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted. That's not...
Larry Brown Sports

Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfiniti 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR fans rip Ty Gibbs’ Jesus reference

A day after pulling off a controversial move to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs again found himself in an awkward situation. The 20-year-old driver came under heavy fire from NASCAR fans after the victory, which saw him spin Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap of overtime. Fans taunted Gibbs with chants of “Thank you, grandpa,” suggesting he wouldn’t have the high-caliber ride if he were not related to team founder Joe Gibbs.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

216K+
Followers
33K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy